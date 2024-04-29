Reliance Retail’s Tira opens 12th retail store

The new Tira outlet is located at Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Kurla, Mumbai

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail’s omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira has launched its 12th store across the country in Mumbai, according to a company official’s social media post. The new outlet is located at Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Kurla.

The store opening coincided with Tira’s one-year milestone, as it debuted offline with its first retail store in April 2023, located at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex.

“Tira Beauty store no.12 at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla, Mumbai is now open. This is the 12th store by Tira in 12 months,” said Nirant Khedkar, executive director of The Othr Lab in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

The Othr Lab is a Dubai-based retail consultancy that helps develop, launch, and scale emerging and niche beauty, wellness and lifestyle brands that are focused on the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent.

The new store boasts a collection of curated brands, spanning makeup, skincare, fragrance and bath products. It is equipped with features such as artificial intelligence (AI) fragrance finders, smart mirrors and personalised beauty and skincare consultations.

Tira currently sells more than 150 Indian and global brands in its stores.

Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) retail division, Reliance Retail, introduced Tira as an e-commerce platform in February 2023.

Recently, the beauty platform forayed into the accessories segment with the launch of its proprietary brand Tira Tools, offering a range of makeup brushes, facial rollers and beauty sponges.

Reliance Retail Ltd. (RRL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under RIL. The company operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,771 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.