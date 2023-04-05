Reliance Retail launches omnichannel beauty retail platform, Tira

In addition, Reliance Retail also announced the opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Mumbai: Reliance Group’s retail arm, Reliance Retail Ltd., announced the launch of Tira, its omnichannel beauty retail platform on Wednesday. In addition, Reliance Retail also announced the opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai which is spread across 4,300 sq. ft. and has been designed by London-headquartered innovation studio, Dalziel & Pow.

Tira was launched in February 2023 as a pilot. “The site is currently open for all Reliance employees but will be available to the customers in a few weeks. The platform may go live for the general public in March,” sources close to the development had told IndiaRetailing in February (Read more about it here).

Speaking on the launch, Isha Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (a holding company of Reliance Retail Ltd.), said, “We are excited to bring the Tira experience to our Indian customers. With Tira, we aim to break down barriers in the beauty space and democratize beauty for consumers across segments. Our vision for Tira is to be the leading beauty destination for accessible yet aspirational beauty, one that is inclusive and one that harbours the mission of becoming the most loved beauty retailer in India.”

An omnichannel retail concept powered by technology and customized experiences, Tira offers a curated assortment of global and home-grown brands. It showcases shoppable videos, blogs, tutorials, trend-setting tips, personal recommendations and a virtual try-on feature, which will allow consumers to try colour cosmetics from the comfort of their homes.

The store experience will feature the latest beauty tech tools such as virtual try-on to create customized looks and a skin analyser that will personalize and assist consumers to make purchasing decisions based on their needs. In addition, Tira stores will have dedicated gifting stations to personalize purchases. Tira will also be the first speciality beauty retailer in India to launch the fragrance finder, a signature experience that helps consumers match fragrances closest to their preferences.

The launch of Tira heats up the beauty segment as it directly competes with established players in the space like Nykaa, Tata Cliq and others. The beauty segment in India has been experiencing a flurry of activity post-pandemic. Read more about it here

Reliance Retail Ltd. is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) group. RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omnichannel network of 17,225 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets and has partnered with over 2 million merchants through its New Commerce initiative.