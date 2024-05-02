Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageIn Focus

Starbucks opens first store in Jammu and Kashmir

Akshita Sharma
By Akshita Sharma
55
0
Credit: LinkedIn
Must Read
Akshita Sharma
Akshita Sharma

The coffee chain recently opened its 23rd outlet in Gujarat

New Delhi: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has opened its first store in Jammu and Kashmir, a top company official revealed in a social media post.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are now open in Jammu, marking a significant milestone as we move into the enchanting Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory,” wrote Udit Shah, Manager- Business Development, Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd. on his LinkedIn while sharing photos of the store.

“I am immensely proud to be a part of this journey as we introduce our iconic coffee culture and exceptional service to the vibrant community of Jammu. We can’t wait to welcome you all to our first store in Jammu and create lasting memories together,” Shah added.

Recently, Starbucks opened its 23rd outlet in Gujarat. Read the full story here.

Starbucks entered India in 2012 through a 50:50 joint venture between Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. and Tata Consumer Private Limited. The retailer has about 400 outlets in India and plans to open 1000 more outlets nationwide by 2028. The beverage giant also plans to penetrate tier 2 and 3 cities in India, as well as extend services to drive-thrus, airports, and 24-hour store formats to cater to customers’ diverse needs.

Latest News
Food & BeveragePTI -

FSSAI to launch quality check of food items like dairy products, spices, fortified rice

FSSAI carries out various pan-India surveillance on various food products to assess the compliance status of implemented regulationsNew Delhi:...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.