Starbucks opens first store in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has opened its first store in Jammu and Kashmir, a top company official revealed in a social media post.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are now open in Jammu, marking a significant milestone as we move into the enchanting Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory,” wrote Udit Shah, Manager- Business Development, Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd. on his LinkedIn while sharing photos of the store.

“I am immensely proud to be a part of this journey as we introduce our iconic coffee culture and exceptional service to the vibrant community of Jammu. We can’t wait to welcome you all to our first store in Jammu and create lasting memories together,” Shah added.

Recently, Starbucks opened its 23rd outlet in Gujarat. Read the full story here.

Starbucks entered India in 2012 through a 50:50 joint venture between Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. and Tata Consumer Private Limited. The retailer has about 400 outlets in India and plans to open 1000 more outlets nationwide by 2028. The beverage giant also plans to penetrate tier 2 and 3 cities in India, as well as extend services to drive-thrus, airports, and 24-hour store formats to cater to customers’ diverse needs.