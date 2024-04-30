Starbucks opens 5th store in Surat

Located on VIP Road, it is the 23rd Starbucks outlet in Gujarat

Bengaluru: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has launched its fifth store in Surat, according to a company official’s social media on Monday. Located on VIP Road, it is the 23rd Starbucks outlet in Gujarat.

“Thrilled to announce the grand opening of our newest store in the diamond capital of the world – Surat, Gujarat. It’s an incredible feeling to kick off this fiscal year by opening a store within its very first month,” Niyati Shah, assistant manager – business development at Starbucks India, said in a LinkedIn post.

The store is situated at the International Wealth Centre which is a commercial and retail building.

Recently, the coffee retailer reached the 400-store milestone in India with a new store in Coimbatore located at The Lakshmi Mills. The company aims to operate 1,000 stores in India by 2028 by opening one new store every three days, as per the company’s official website.

Starbucks-branded coffee chain in India is operated by a 50:50 joint-venture between Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

In 2023, Starbucks marked its entry into 15 new cities across India by launching 71 new stores.

The beverage giant announced its intention to double its workforce, reaching around 8,600 partners from the current 4,300. This expansion plan involves venturing into tier 2 and 3 cities in India, as well as extending services to drive-thrus, airports, and 24-hour store formats to cater to customers’ diverse needs.

Recently, the company launched its first-ever store within a court in India at Delhi High Court. Read more about it here.