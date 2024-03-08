Register Now
Starbucks opens 400th store in India

Anagha R Ratna
Starbucks outlet, Coimbatore; Source: LinkedIn
The new outlet is located at The Lakshmi Mills, Urban Center, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has reached the 400-store milestone in India with its latest store in Coimbatore, an industry official wrote on social media on Friday. The outlet is located at The Lakshmi Mills – Urban Center, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

“Today, we are proud to deliver the 400th Starbucks store in India, the flagship store in Coimbatore,” said Govind K Menon, executive director at Pavilions & Interiors in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store. Pavilions & Interiors has designed the store’s interiors.

The suspended sculpture inside the store pays homage to Lakshmi Mills, India’s oldest yarn and fabric manufacturer since 1910. It is constructed using wood, linen textiles, and woven ropes.

Starbucks-branded coffee chain in India is operated by a 50:50 joint-venture between Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

In 2023, Starbucks marked its entry into 15 new cities across India by launching 71 new stores.

The beverage giant announced its intention to double its workforce, reaching around 8,600 partners from the current 4,300. This expansion plan involves venturing into tier 2 and 3 cities in India, as well as extending services to drive-thrus, airports, and 24-hour store formats to cater to customers’ diverse needs.

The company is currently aiming to operate 1,000 stores in India by 2028 or one new store opening every three days. Read more about it here.

