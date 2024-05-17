Croma reaches 500 store milestone

The 500th Croma store is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: Consumer electronics retail chain Croma, owned by Tata Group, has achieved the milestone of 500 stores with the opening of its latest location in Chennai, according to a social media post by a company official.

“I am thrilled to announce the grand opening of our 500th Croma store in Chennai,” Yuvaraj Shanmugam, manager – projects at croma, said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

In the fiscal year (FY) 2024 alone, the company opened 149 stores in 50 new cities, along with 13 exclusive Apple-only stores under the brand name Tribe by Croma.

Croma reached the milestone of opening 400 stores nationwide, six months back.

Croma was established in 2006 and is owned by Infiniti Retail Ltd., a subsidiary of the Tata Group. It specialises in digital gadgets and home electronics. The company launched its first retail store in Juhu, Mumbai in October 2006.

The first store of Tribe by Croma was opened in September 2023 in New Delhi.

IndiaRetailing had earlier reported that Tata plans to open around 100 small exclusive Apple stores on high streets and in malls in various cities in the coming years.

Today, Croma retails over 16,000 products across more than 550 brands. Its products are also available online at www.croma.com and through the Tata Neu App.