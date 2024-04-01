Croma expands reach by opening 149 new stores in FY24

The company also opened 13 stores of its exclusive Apple-only store, Tribe by Croma

Bengaluru: Consumer electronics retail chain Croma owned by Tata Digital, has expanded its retail footprint by opening 149 stores in 50 new cities in the fiscal year (FY) 2024, a company official wrote on social media on Monday.

“With a great team you are sure of achieving the mammoth task. This year we have opened 149 new stores, adding more than 50 new cities, 13 Apple stores and entering the most beautiful part of the country – North East,” Sahil Kansal, head of property and franchising at Croma, said in a Linked post.

By the end of third quarter (Q3) of FY24, the company opened 113 stores and within the subsequent three months, it added an additional 36 stores to its portfolio.

Croma was established in 2006, owned by Infiniti Retail Ltd., a subsidiary of the Tata Group. It specialises in digital gadgets and home electronics.

The company launched its first retail store in Juhu, Mumbai in October 2006 and six months prior to now, it achieved the milestone of opening 400 stores nationwide.

The first store of Tribe by Croma was opened in September 2023 in New Delhi. IndiaRetailing had earlier reported that Tata plans to open around 100 small exclusive Apple stores on high streets and in malls in various cities in the coming years.

Today, Croma retails over 16,000 products across more than 550 brands. Its products are also available online at www.croma.com and through the Tata Neu App.