Tata opens its first Apple-reseller Tribe store in Delhi

Abhisar Narula
Source: Linkedin post
The store was launched on 23 September and is located at Dwarka, New Delhi 

New Delhi: Tata Group’s Croma has debuted in the space of Apple-authorized resellers with Tribe, its new Apple store.

The store was launched on 22 September and is located in sector 12, Dwarka, New Delhi, as per sources close to Croma.

As per media reports Tata plans to open around 100 small exclusive Apple stores in the coming years in high streets and in malls in various cities. With the Dwarka opening Tata has made its Apple reseller debut under the Tribe by Croma brandname.

Founded in 2006, Croma is an electronics and consumer durables company owned by Infiniti Retail, a subsidiary of Tata Digital. Croma has 400 plus stores in India across 130 plus cities out of which 79 Croma are in Maharashtra.

Last financial year the company’s sales doubled to cross the mark of $1 billion at Rs16015 crores, while its losses doubled from Rs445 crores in financial year (FY) FY22 to Rs957 crores in FY23.

 

