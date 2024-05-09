Big Basket partners with Tanishq and MMTC-PAMP

Big Basket, a Tata Enterprise, offers fresh fruits, vegetables, pulses and other groceries

New Delhi: Online grocery platform Big Basket has partnered with Tanishq and MMTC-PAMP, for Akshaya Tritiya, a press release said on Thursday.

Under the partnership, gold and silver coins and bars will be delivered within 10 minutes through the Big Basket Now platform on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the release added.

“Our collaboration with Tanishq, a trusted name synonymous with quality and craftsmanship in the jewellery industry, ensures that our customers can celebrate Akshaya Tritiya with the finest gold coins, reflecting prosperity and elegance” said Seshu Kumar Tirumala, Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer, Big Basket.

He added that the partnership with MMTC-PAMP brings customers high-quality silver coins.

Big Basket, a Tata Enterprise, offers fresh fruits, vegetables, pulses and other groceries. The brands is present in more than 400 cities in India and serves about 15 million customer orders per month.

MMTC-PAMP is a joint venture between Switzerland-based PAMP SA and MMTC Ltd, , a Government of India undertaking. It operates an advanced precious metals processing facility set up in 2008, according to the company’s LinkedIn.