Amazon is Indian Gen Z’s favourite fashion platform

Representative Image | Credit: Pixabay
Amazon, Myntra and Flipkart collectively capture 58.1% of Gen Z votes

Bengaluru: American e-commerce marketplace Amazon stands out as the preferred online fashion platform for Gen Z (people born between 1995 and 2010) in India, surpassing other e-commerce sites, as per a recent user-generated poll on Hunch, a social discovery app.

Amazon, Myntra and Flipkart collectively capture 58.1% of the Gen Z votes. Within this, homegrown platforms like Myntra and Flipkart together account for 33.2% of the votes and Amazon alone for 24.9%.

The preference is attributed to factors such as the range of fashion products available on the platform, competitive pricing, reliable delivery services and a user-friendly interface.

35.5% of voters favoured traditional shopping venues such as malls and department stores, whereas 6.5% of voters considered Instagram a convenient platform for purchasing fashion products.

