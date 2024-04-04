Starbucks unveils its first-ever court store in India

The new Starbucks store is located on the ground floor of S Block Canteen, Delhi High Court

Bengaluru: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has launched its first-ever store within a court in India at Delhi High Court, a company official wrote on social media on Wednesday.

Located on the ground floor of S Block Canteen, the store was inaugurated in the presence of Justice Manmohan, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

“Thrilled to announce the grand opening of our store in Delhi High Court, a pioneering move as the first-ever Starbucks within any court in India,” Udit Shah, manager- business development at Tata Starbucks said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

Recently, the coffee retailer reached the 400-store milestone in India with a new store in Coimbatore located at The Lakshmi Mills. The company aims to operate 1,000 stores in India by 2028 by opening one new store every three days, as per the company’s official website.

Starbucks is expanding its presence with more specialty stores in India, and it recently unveiled its first certified Greener store in India located in Punjab, which was awarded the Greener Store of the Year in the Asia Pacific region, according to a LinkedIn post by Emmy Kan, president of Starbucks Coffee Asia Pacific.

Moreover, the company opened India’s first beachfront outlet in Calicut, Kerala, approximately a year ago.

Starbucks-branded coffee chain in India is operated by a 50:50 joint-venture between Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

In 2023, Starbucks marked its entry into 15 new cities across India by launching 71 new stores.

The beverage giant announced its intention to double its workforce, reaching around 8,600 partners from the current 4,300. This expansion plan involves venturing into tier 2 and 3 cities in India, as well as extending services to drive-thrus, airports, and 24-hour store formats to cater to customers’ diverse needs.