French luxury brand Hermès opens third store in India

Bengaluru: French luxury design house Hermès International has launched its third retail store in the country in Mumbai, according to a company official’s social media post on Wednesday.

The store is located at Jio World Plaza Mall within the Bandra Kurla Complex, the largest luxury mall in India under the ownership of the Reliance Industries group. The mall also hosts global luxury brands such as Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Cartier, Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Chanel, Dior, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton.

“We opened a new chapter for Hermes India with a magnificent store at Jio World Plaza in BKC Mumbai. Congratulations to our teams for this wonderful opening,” Abhijit Patel, retail director of Hermes India, said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

The newest Hermès store represents the brand’s second retail outlet in the city. Designed by the French architecture studio RDAI, the store features vibrant hues inspired by the festival of Holi.

Hermès entered the Indian market in 2008, initially operating from the Oberoi hotel in New Delhi. Subsequently, the label temporarily relocated to the DLF Emporio shopping centre before eventually transitioning to another mall, The Chanakya.

In 2011, Hermès opened its first store in Mumbai, located at the Bharat Insurance Building, in the historical Horniman Circle, Fort.

Hermès International was established in 1837 by Thierry Hermès. The company specialises in leather goods, lifestyle accessories, home furnishings, perfumery, jewellery, watches and ready-to-wear.