Starbucks unveils India’s first beachfront outlet in Kerala

Located on South Beach Road, Valiyangadi, Kozhikode, the outlet is open 24/7

Bengaluru: Coffeehouse chain Starbucks has launched its India’s first beachfront outlet in Calicut, Kerala, said the company on social media today. The outlet is located at South Beach Road, Valiyangadi, Kozhikode.

“For those moonlit walks on the Kozhikode beach, your favorite Starbucks is now available 24/7 at Calicut from 28 April,” said the coffee chain on its Instagram page.

Starbucks launched its first outlet in Kerala in October 2020 at Lulu Mall, Kochi and its first outlet Kozhikode was launched in June 2022 at Hilite Mall.

It is the first 24/7 Starbucks outlet in Kozhikode, claims the brand. While most Starbucks locations are open from early in the morning until late at night, there are only some that are open round the clock. Typically, they are situated in metro cities, near airports, shopping areas and busy city centres.

Recently Starbucks opened its first 24/7 Chettinadu-themed outlet in Chennai. Chettinad cuisine is the cuisine of a community called the Nattukotai Chettiars from the Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu and is known for the use of a variety of spices and dishes that are made with fresh ground masalas.

Starbucks Corporation entered India in October 2012, starting its first store in Mumbai. The Seattle-based coffee giant operates in India through a collaboration with Tata Global Beverages. Together both companies have formed a 50:50 joint venture called Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd., which operates all Starbucks outlets in India.

There are over 338 Starbucks stores in more than 35 cities across the country. The state with the most number of Starbucks locations in India is Maharashtra, with over 105 stores, which is about 34% of all Starbucks stores in India, according to a data company ScrapeHero.

Recently, Laxman Narasimhan assumed the role of chief executive officer (CEO) of Starbucks on 20 March 2023 succeeding company founder and now former chief executive officer, Howard Schultz. Read more about it here.