Beauty & Wellness

The Body Shop opens Activist Workshop Store in Bengaluru

Indiaretailing Bureau
Located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, South Bengaluru, the new store spans nearly 584 sq. ft. of retail space

Bengaluru: British-based personal care brand has launched its new Activist Workshop store in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. Located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, South Bengaluru, the new store spans nearly 584 sq. ft. of retail space.

It is the second full-fledged workshop store of The Body Shop in the city. Currently, the brand has 23 stores in Bengaluru, with 19 of them being standalone outlets. The store allows customers to recycle packaging from products by returning them to the store and over 70% of The Body Shop’s packaging is fully recyclable.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our second Activist Workshop store in Bengaluru, a pivotal market in South India alongside Hyderabad and Chennai,” said Harmeet Singh, vice president – product, marketing and digital at The Body Shop South Asia.

The Body Shop has been operational in India since 2006 under the management of Quest Retail Pvt Ltd, a Delhi-based cosmetic manufacturing company.

At present, it has 200 stores nationwide and it caters to over 1500 cities through its online reach as well as marketplace partnership with e-commerce brands.

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, the beauty retailer currently operates around 2,500 retail locations in more than 80 countries.

Recently, Quest Retail said to media that the Indian operations of cosmetics firm The Body Shop will not be impacted by the restructuring in the UK. Read more about it here.

