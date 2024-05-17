Femtech is gaining recognition across demographics in India: Deep Bajaj, Founder, Sirona

Deep Bajaj, founder of Sirona, sheds light on the business model, plans and how it caters to the Indian personal hygiene and wellness market

New Delhi: Deep Bajaj, founder of Sirona Hygiene Pvt. Ltd. believes that the term ‘Femtech’ is gaining recognition among Indians, particularly in urban areas and among younger demographics. It signifies technology-driven solutions aimed at improving women’s health, including areas such as menstrual health, fertility, pregnancy tracking, pelvic health, and more. This growing awareness is reflected in the increasing adoption of digital healthcare tools tailored for women.

Founded in the year 2015, the New Delhi-based brand today offers a wide range of period and intimate care products. The company operates on a national scale, reaching customers across various regions in India through both online and offline channels.

“Sirona has established a strong presence in major cities and towns, catering to the diverse needs of Indian consumers seeking feminine hygiene solutions,” said Bajaj.

The company, which was acquired by the Good Glamm Group in 2021, has raised over $13.2 million, as per LinkedIn. It aims to become a Rs 500-crore brand in the next 3-5 years, driven by product innovation, quality guarantees and increased reach in terms of regions and demographics.

Sirona aims to establish a strong brand presence through marketing campaigns and customer education.

In an interaction with IndiaRetailing, Bajaj sheds light on the business model, plans and how it caters to the Indian personal hygiene and wellness market.

Edited Excerpts

What is the Femtech market size in India?

The Indian fem-tech market has grown at an exponential rate, with a valuation now approaching several billion dollars. Several variables are responsible for this surge, such as growing urban consumer disposable income, increased awareness of women’s health issues, and the spread of digital healthcare solutions.

What are the company’s USP and offerings?

Our unique selling proposition (USP) lies in a holistic approach to period care. We offer a comprehensive range of solutions to manage feminine hygiene issues, which include offering a diverse selection of period care items, from menstrual cups to sanitary pads, catering to various needs.

We provide reusable, cost-effective menstrual cups made from medical-grade silicone, offering a sustainable and long-lasting alternative. In addition, intimate care products like wipes, washes, hygiene products, pepper sprays, emergency alarms, and other safety essentials.

Please shed some light on the period tracker on WhatsApp.

We introduced a period tracker on WhatsApp to assist menstruators in tracking their menstrual cycles conveniently. The process involves adding the Sirona WhatsApp Business Account, sending a “Hi” message, and following prompts to track periods, conceive, or manage pregnancy.

The period tracker aims to help users keep a record of their menstrual cycles, providing relevant information for those planning to conceive and offering reminders and cycle dates for those avoiding pregnancy. The initiative has received a positive response with over 4 lakh users since its launch, empowering menstruators with accessible tools for managing their menstrual health conveniently.

Tell us about your omnichannel efforts.

Sirona maintains an omnichannel presence, utilizing various channels such as e-commerce platforms, modern trade offline stores, new format pharmacies, mobile apps, social media, and partnerships with distributors or retailers to provide a seamless customer experience across multiple touchpoints. This approach allows customers to interact with the brand through their preferred channels, whether it’s online or offline, enhancing accessibility and convenience.

Offline, we are available at Guardian Pharmacy, Apollo Pharmacy, DMart, Walmart, Spar, Metro cash and carry, Reliance, 24×7, Naval and Police Canteen, Planet Health and Wellness Forever.

What is the selling product?

Menstrual cups, face and body razors, Impower self-defence spray, sweat pads, pee buddy, Tampons, Panty Liners, and Disposable period panties.

How are the marketplace sales versus your D2C website?

Sirona is a marketplace-first brand with the majority of sales coming from them. The rest of the sales come from D2C and offline channels. We as a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand consider the balance between selling on online marketplaces versus our own D2C website. Each approach has its pros and cons. Selling on online marketplaces offers a wider reach to a vast audience of online shoppers, with less technical hassle due to the platform’s management, whereas selling through the D2C Website provides direct access to consumer data for personalised offers and complete control over the shopping experience.

How has the acquisition of different brands like Bleu, Impower, and others helped your product portfolio?

The acquisition of brands like Bleu, Impower, and others has significantly enriched our product portfolio at Sirona while aligning with the brand proposition of being a problem-solving brand. By integrating Bleu and Empower into our ecosystem, we have been able to diversify our offerings and cater to a broader range of consumer needs.

Each acquisition brings unique strengths and expertise, allowing us to tap into new markets, expand our product lines, and enhance our overall value proposition. Additionally, these acquisitions have enabled us to leverage synergies, optimize operational efficiencies, and strengthen our competitive position in the market. Overall, they have been instrumental in fuelling our growth and reinforcing our commitment to innovation and excellence in menstrual and intimate hygiene solutions.

How has the response from your Delhi Airport presence been?

Extremely beneficial. Travellers have responded incredibly well, praising our goods’ accessibility and ease within the airport grounds.

The traction and engagement that we have so far observed have made this project a success. We are willing to look into future opportunities with other airports.

How much of your business comes from offline versus other channels?

Offline channels are still only a small part of the business. We are currently offering Sirona products at modern trade stores such as Reliance, Walmart, Spar, etc. and new format pharmacies such as Apollo, Wellness Forever, etc.

However, in the coming year, we plan to extend our distribution on offline channels and increase sales from this channel considerably.

How much do you invest in technology?

When it comes to technology investment, we devote a significant amount of our funds to constantly improving our customer experience, especially online. We plan to continue investing in this area as technology becomes more and more essential to our business operations and customer experience.

How has The Good Glamm’s association with ONDC helped you?

The Good Glamm’s partnership with ONDC has been crucial in increasing our consumer accessibility and reach throughout India. We have been able to reach a larger audience by utilizing ONDC’s platform and its strong distribution network, which has allowed us to make our products easily accessible to clients in even the most remote areas. This collaboration has helped us enter new markets and has made it easier for us to transport our goods to customers all around the country.