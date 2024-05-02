Salon chain Naturals launches skin aesthetic brand Star Secret

Star Secret launched its first outlet at Phoenix Market City Mall in Chennai

Bengaluru: Indian hair and beauty salon chain Naturals has launched a skin aesthetic brand Star Secret under its portfolio, the company said in a press release on Thursday. The new brand opened its first store at Phoenix Market City Mall in Chennai, sharing space with the nail care brand Nails n Beyond.

The outlet was inaugurated by Indian actress Nikki Galrani. Located on the lower ground floor of the mall, Star Secrets and Nails n Beyond salon sprawls over 1400 sq. ft. of real estate.

“With over 24 years of experience in the beauty and salon industry, we are delighted to introduce our inaugural skin aesthetics brand – Star Secrets in Phoenix Marketcity Chennai. Here, we amalgamate our extensive experience with the latest advancements in skincare regimens,” said CK Kumaravel, co-founder of Naturals.

Launched in 2000, Naturals has a network of over 680 salons, spread across the country. Currently, the company is aiming to reach a target of 3,000 salons by 2025.