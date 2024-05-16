Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

Chili’s opens up in Ahmedabad

Akshita Sharma
By Akshita Sharma
669
0
Credit: LinkedIn
Must Read
Akshita Sharma
Akshita Sharma

The new outlet is located at Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall to offer casual outing and family dinner

New Delhi: Texas based casual dining restaurant company Chili’s Grill and Bar has opened a new outlet in Ahmedabad, a social media post by a company executive revealed on Thursday.

The new outlet is located at Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall to offer casual outing and family dinner.

“Exciting news for Ahmedabad!  Chili’s has officially opened its doors at Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall, adding a vibrant new spot for locals and visitors to enjoy. The new location at is ready to welcome you with a warm, inviting ambience and a commitment to making every visit special. Whether you’re planning a fun night out or a relaxed get-together, Chili’s promises a memorable experience. Come join us and be part of the celebration” said Malav Trivedi , Manager Operations, Nexus Ahmedabad One in a LinkedIn post while sharing picture of the new store.

Chili’s Grill & Bar is owned and operated by Delhi-based restaurant franchise company Stellar Concepts Pvt. Ltd across India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Founded in 1975, Chili’s Grill and Bar is the flagship brand of Brinker International Inc. that runs  1600 restaurants globally with 17 outlets across India and Sri Lanka. It entered India in 2010

Latest News
Food & BeverageShiv Joshi -

Hot summers are translating into cool business for ice cream brands

Thanks to the rising mercury levels and heat waves sweeping the country, ice cream brands are expecting a 20%-40%...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.