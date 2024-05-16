Chili’s opens up in Ahmedabad

The new outlet is located at Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall to offer casual outing and family dinner

New Delhi: Texas based casual dining restaurant company Chili’s Grill and Bar has opened a new outlet in Ahmedabad, a social media post by a company executive revealed on Thursday.

“Exciting news for Ahmedabad! Chili’s has officially opened its doors at Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall, adding a vibrant new spot for locals and visitors to enjoy. The new location at is ready to welcome you with a warm, inviting ambience and a commitment to making every visit special. Whether you’re planning a fun night out or a relaxed get-together, Chili’s promises a memorable experience. Come join us and be part of the celebration” said Malav Trivedi , Manager Operations, Nexus Ahmedabad One in a LinkedIn post while sharing picture of the new store.

Chili’s Grill & Bar is owned and operated by Delhi-based restaurant franchise company Stellar Concepts Pvt. Ltd across India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Founded in 1975, Chili’s Grill and Bar is the flagship brand of Brinker International Inc. that runs 1600 restaurants globally with 17 outlets across India and Sri Lanka. It entered India in 2010