Fresh From Farm raises $2 million in Pre Series A

New Delhi: B2B2C platform Fresh From Farm (F3) has raised $2 million in a Pre-Series A round from Inflection Point Ventures, as per a press release on Thursday.

The investment is led by Ashish Kacholia, founder, Lucky Investments. The funds will be utilized for team expansion, tech enhancement, and introduction of new product lines.

“The F3 team is solving a large problem for fresh fruit retailers by handling their sourcing logistics and helping their quality of life. Rohit and his team’s deep expertise on the subject matter and their focus on unit economics allowed us to build conviction for the investment” said Kacholia.

“Our vision of becoming India’s largest Fresh Fruits company aligns with our efforts to expand aggressively in New Delhi/ NCR. On the growth front, we are aiming to touch Rs 100 crore ARR (annual recurring rate) by the end of this calendar year,” said Rohit Nagdewani, Founder, Fresh From Farm.

Fresh From Farm is a fresh fruit demand consolidation. The brand is currently delivering at more than 300 locations every day, focusing waste reduction. F3 takes over the entire operation set for retailers including procurement, handling, sorting and distribution while enabling them to focus on sales.

Inflection Point Ventures is an angel investing platform with over 14,000 CXOs, HNIs, and Professionals to together invest in startups. It has announced the launch of a $50 million category 2 Alternative Investment Fund, Physis Capital, to invest in pre-Series A to Series B growth-stage start-ups.