Myntra brings UK-based menswear brand boohooMAN to India

The brand will be housed under a dedicated online brand store (OBS) on Myntra

Bengaluru: boohooMAN, a clothing and accessories brand for men has initiated its foray into the Indian market in association with Myntra, the e-tailer announced in a release on Tuesday. The brand will be housed under a dedicated online brand store (OBS) on Myntra.

“BoohooMAN is excited to announce its entry into the Indian market with our launch on Myntra. Our brand provides affordable fashion to everyone. We are confident that our collaboration with Myntra will help us establish a strong presence & bring a fresh perspective to menswear fashion in India.” said James Pryer, buying director, boohooMAN.

With a focus on urban, metro, and tier 1 audiences, the brand will also indulge in marketing activities that include influencer activation and visibility across Myntra’s pioneering social commerce initiatives, Myntra Studio and M-Live, release added.

“With more and more younger, fashion-forward men embracing brands that are global, trendy and experimental, men’s casual wear, especially streetwear, has steadily been gaining popularity with our male shoppers. We are thrilled to be boohooMAN’s destination of choice as they strengthen the culture of men’s streetwear in India by introducing an array of uber stylish options,” said Jayanti Ganguly, business head – international brands, marketplace and omni at Myntra.

boohooMAN was launched as a men’s streetwear brand and today it is present in over 15 countries.

Boohoo Group, a UK-based fashion house and the parent company of boohooMAN forayed into the Indian market for the first time with Myntra in December 2022. Apart from boohooMAN, Boohoo Group also owns fashion brands such as PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal and MissPap.

Flipkart-backed online marketplace Myntra houses over 6000 fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levis, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Mango, Forever 21, Urbanic, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C and Fossil.

 

