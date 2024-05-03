Nautica India onboards Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador

Khurrana will spearhead the brand’s latest Spring Summer collection campaign which will be visible across regions nationally

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Myntra has onboarded Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as the brand ambassador for the American lifestyle brand, Nautica in India, the e-tailer said in a press release on Friday.

“Nautica’s latest Spring-Summer campaign beautifully encapsulates the adventurous spirit of a man. With Khurrana on board, we are confident Nautica’s brand presence will augment further, connecting with the brand’s target audience, which coincides with the actor’s dedicated fan base,” said Venu Nair, chief of strategic partnerships and omnichannel at Myntra.

Online retailer Flipkart group signed an agreement with Authentic Brands to acquire the licensing and distribution rights for apparel brand Nautica in the Indian market in 2019. Flipkart acquired the exclusive rights to Nautica in India and the brand is now selling online on Flipkart and its fashion platforms Myntra.

The new ad campaign featuring Khurrana is being launched across various mediums, including, print, outdoor, social media and digital platforms. The collection is aimed at men between the ages of 22 to 60.

“I’m happy to represent a legacy brand like Nautica. The new summer collection is an ode to adventurous men, blending contemporary trends seamlessly into its designs. My style seamlessly syncs with Nautica, and I’m excited to bridge the gap between the brand and its audience,” said Khurrana.

Nautica offers over 35 categories including apparel, accessories and a home collection for men, women and children. Currently, the brand is available in nearly 1,400 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops in more than 65 countries worldwide, and online on Nautica, Myntra and Flipkart.

Myntra offers a range of over 6,000 fashion and lifestyle brands. The platform has partnered with global brands like Mango, Nautica, Slazenger and many more to distribute their products in India.

Myntra attracted approximately 75 million new users in the last 12 months with 65% of them are from non-metros, according to Myntra Trend Index. Read more about it here.