Myntra launches 8 branded stores in Phoenix Mall of Asia

The newly opened branded stores include Mango, Mango Kids, Mango Man, Nautica, Nautica Kids, Taavi, French Connection and House of Pataudi

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce retailer Myntra has launched 8 stores in the recently opened Phoenix Mall of Asia situated at North Bengaluru, a company official wrote on social media.

“A day of store openings at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru. From design and development to flawless execution, we’ve achieved a new milestone by opening all 8 stores in just one day,” said Anushka Singhi, project manager at Myntra in a LinkedIn post while sharing visuals of the new store.

The newly opened branded stores include the Spanish clothing brand Mango, Mango Kids, Mango Man, American apparel brand Nautica, Nautica Kids, Myntra’s own multi-cultural lifestyle brand Taavi, UK-based clothing, accessories and homeware brand French Connection and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s ethnic wear brand House of Pataudi.

“This is the first new format store for French Connection in India,” said Tanul Bheda, general manager – leasing at Phoenix Mall of Asia, said on social media.

IndiaRetailing has approached Myntra for a comment and will update once the company responds.

Bengaluru-based online marketplace Myntra currently houses over 6000 fashion and lifestyle brands on its platform including international brands such H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Mango, Nautica, Forever 21, Slazenger, Marks & Spencer, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil.

Phoenix Mall of Asia by real estate developer The Phoenix Mills Ltd opened its doors to the public on 27 October 2023. Across five floors, it houses over 440 brands, including over 160 international labels, more than 200 national labels and over 50 debut brands to Bengaluru.