Phoenix Mall of Asia opens in Bengaluru

Spread across about 13 acres and encompassing over about 1.2 million sq. ft. of gross leasable area, it is the first destination mall in the city

Bengaluru: Real estate company Phoenix Mills Ltd is opening its doors to Phoenix Mall of Asia, the second shopping centre for the company in Bengaluru.

The destination mall is located at Hebbal, North Bengaluru is spread across about 13 acres and encompassing over 12,40,000 (about 1.2 million) sq. ft. of gross retail leasable area.

The mall is scheduled to open its doors to the public at noon time on Friday.

“In 2011, we entered the Bengaluru market with the launch of Phoenix MarketCity in Whitefield, which swiftly established itself as one of the best performing retail assets in our portfolio. Today, I am pleased to announce the launch of our second retail destination in Bengaluru, Phoenix Mall of Asia at Hebbal,” said Atul Ruia, chairman of The Phoenix Mills said in a press release.

The mall has been developed by The Phoenix Mills under its joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

“We are creating something which is going to be a pride for the city. Extensive planning has been invested in aspects such as the mall’s architecture, design, amenities, technology, circulation, traffic, and more,” Gajendra Singh Rathod, director of The Phoenix malls for South India, told media during a press preview on Thursday.

Across five floors, it houses over 440 brands, including over 160 international labels, more than 200 national labels and over 50 debut brands to Bengaluru.

First floor of the mall is dedicated to luxury brands which will all be operational in 8 months. Its array of international luxury brands include Ferragamo, Canali, Boss, Emporio Armani, Versace, Tods, Villeroy & Boch, Michael Kors, Tumi, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Bottega Veneta, Zegna, Coach, Bally, Paul Smith, Brooks Brothers, Diesel, Golden Goose, Karl Lagerfeld, Hackett and Ralph Lauren.

Phoenix Mall of Asia designed with five distinct interior themes across floors. First being the ‘Luxe Atria’, a four-storey LED digital display zone and second is the Eden Arcadia spanning five floors with displays focused on tranquility and nature.

‘The Oasis’ is its themed food and beverages section which houses open concept restaurants and luxurious cafés which include Starbucks, Fyole, Coco Café, Perch, Tim Hortons, Chaayos, Third Wave Coffee and Haagen Dazs.

‘Foodthopia’, the themed food court on the fourth floor houses over 50 dining options with brands such as KFC, Popeyes, Roastea, Rajdhani, Karigari, Pizza Hut, Shiv Sagar, Dominos, Wow Momos, Biggies Burger, Mad Over Donuts, Plaka, YouMee, Dobaraa, Punjab Grill, Ishaara and much more.

‘Fan Park’, is a themed tiered atrium that offers semi-private zones that can be reserved for hosting celebrations and special events. At the heart of the mall, there is a family entertainment zone (FEZ) which is designed for families and friends to get together.

Its entertainment zone of over 2,50,000 sq. ft. comprises a 14-screen Inox megaplex, and ScreenX , the city’s first 270-degree panoramic theatre experience. Other entertainment options include play areas such as Funcity, Hamleys Play and Timezone.

The regional consumption center will also feature an additional 12 lakh sq. ft. of modern grade-A commercial office space, with 8 lakh sq. ft. set to become operational soon.

“The commercial offices will be developed in phases, with 8 lakh sq. ft. in Phase 1 expected to become operational soon. This development is strategically located amidst growing residential areas, IT Parks and office development sites in a rapidly developing area of the city. With easy access from the airport and seamless connectivity to other city centers through means like the new metro, Phoenix Mall of Asia is set to become Bengaluru’s ultimate new-age luxury retail destination,” said Shishir Shrivastava, managing director of The Phoenix Mills Ltd.

It has parking facilities for over 3,100 vehicles with electronic vehicle charging stations and bicycle bays available for visitors.

“The mall has generated more than 4,500 job opportunities in the city, with a significant percentage of the staff being local Kannadiga residents,” added Rathod.

Phoenix Mall of Asia surpasses the developer’s first mall in Bengaluru, Phoenix Marketcity, by approximately 2.5 lakh sq.ft. in terms of size.

In September, The Phoenix Mills officially opened its second mall in Pune, Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, which is spread across 16 acres encompassing over 12 lakh sq. ft. of gross leasable area.

The Mumbai-based mall developer is also in the process of launching Phoenix Marketcity, Kolkata, which will be situated on approximately 7.5 acres in Alipore, Kolkata, and is poised for a retail development potential of 1 million sq. ft.

The company today has an operational retail portfolio of over 1.1 crore sq. ft. of leasable area across 12 retail consumption hubs in 8 cities of India.