Phoenix Mall of the Millennium Pune, now open

Located in the Wakad – Hinjewadi region, the Phoenix Mall of the Millenium is spread across 1.10 million sq. ft. and houses over 300 brands

New Delhi: The Phoenix Mills Ltd. that operates nine malls across six cities of the country, announced the opening of the Phoenix Mall of the Millenium in Pune on social media.

“Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Pune, opens its doors on September 1, 2023!” the Mumbai-based shopping centre developer and operator wrote on LinkedIn.

Rajendra Kalkar, President (Malls) and whole-time director at The Phoenix Mills Ltd. confirmed the announcement.

“We are all excited and geared up to launch our 2nd flagship mall in the dynamic Wakad and Hinjewadi areas,” Rashmi Sen, chief operating officer at The Phoenix Mills Ltd. wrote on Linkedin.

Hinjewadi is also referred to as Maharashtra’s Silicon Valley with a number of IT and business process companies including Wipro, Tata Technologies and Accenture having set up there. The locality will soon also get the Pune Metro Line-3 running through it in the next few years.

Spread over 15 acres of land parcel, Phoenix Mall of the Millenium has a retail space of 1.10 million sq. ft. It has over 300 leading brands and more than 50 fine-dining restaurants and flagship bars. Furthermore, it has a Fanpark that will host live events and live screening.

The architectural lighting design and implementation of the mall has been done by Light@Work Design Consultants Pvt. Ltd. that has worked with the mall developer for five of its mall projects.



Brands like Skechers and Pantaloons took to social media sharing their excitement about being part of the new property.

“The Mall Fever continues in Pune city and on the 11th anniversary of #Skechers India there is no better way celebrate other than adding such a beautiful store @ Phoenix Mall of the Millennium – Pune,” Kailash Gianani, Assistant General Manager – Retail Operations at Skechers India wrote on LinkedIn.

“Pantaloons open @ Phoenix Wakad Pune- Mall of Millennium,” Hemanshu Sharma, manager, Business Development at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd – Pantaloons wrote on LinkedIn.

Pune is also home to Phoenix Marketcity in Viman Nagar, which opened 14 years ago. With a leasable area of 1.19 million sq. ft., the mall houses 352 stores.

According to Sen’s LinkedIn post, it is one of the company’s best-performing malls.

Phoenix Mills is also coming up with two other malls in the country, one being the Mall of Asia at Hebbal in Bengaluru, which covers 1.20 million sq. ft and Phoenix Marketcity at Alipore in Kolkata spread across 1 million sq. ft.