The renowned UAE-based diversified conglomerate Lulu Group made its entry in Hyderabad in the month of September with Lulu Mall Hyderabad. Located in Asia’s biggest residential colony, KPHB 3rd Phase, Kukatpally, the 5-lakh sq. ft. mall is LuLu’s sixth retail development in India. This significant investment in the State is the culmination of extensive discussions and a MoU signed with the State government during Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos last year.

With six levels of shopping and four levels of parking space, the Lulu Mall Hyderabad is a short distance away from Hitec City. It extends an array of infinite choices in retail, grocery shopping, food and entertainment. The offerings include an international multiplex experience, a relaxing spa, carefully handpicked delicacies at the food court, an exciting fun games zone and the latest in fashion and lifestyle to make it Hyderabad’s most preferred hub.

Moreover, the mall introduced two of its greatest attractions to Telangana, for the first time:

LULU HYPERMARKET: Spread across 2 lakh sq. ft., Lulu hypermarket is the biggest hypermarket in Hyderabad along with a department store and a consumer electronic store.

FUNTURA: The 20,000 sq. ft. entertainment zone will have 75 unique rides.

The mall has 1,400-seater cinemas by Cinepolis. The food court will host 15 multi-cuisine outlets, six restaurants and seat over 500 people. The mall offers parking for 1,000 cars and 900 bikes.

With 100 plus national and international brands in varied categories spread across six floors including, Starbucks, GAP, Levis, Puma, Tissot, Nykaa on Trend, Avantra, Apple reseller – Tribe by Croma, Crossword, Toni n Guy, Meena Bazaar, to name a few, Lulu Mall Hyderabad promises to deliver the best in choice and class to its varied patrons.

The Launch

Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the state’s first Lulu Mall, and UAE Consul General H.E. Aaref Al Nuaimi inaugurated the Lulu Hypermarket in the presence of Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group, and other dignitaries. “LuLu can use Telangana as a stepping stone for many good things. We will show them more opportunities, and the government assures all support for the LuLu Group. I would also like to thank Yusuff Ali M.A. for his generosity, kindness and great vision” said Minister KT Rama Rao. With an investment of 300 crores, Lulu Mall Hyderabad, which offers an international shopping experience to the people of Telangana will generate employment for more than 2,000 personnel.

Yusuff Ali M.A made several key announcements at the launch regarding investments in the state, including an export-oriented state-of-the-art food processing facility and a meat and seafood procurement processing centre in Hyderabad.

The Campaign / Event

A comprehensive campaign was executed for the launch, revolving around the iconic Telugu catchphrase ‘Lu,’ which spanned various media channels, including print, Out-of-Home (OOH), metro branding, radio, apartment screen branding, theatre ads, performance and influencer marketing. Additionally, the brand also employed a targeted WhatsApp campaign, complemented by a robust PR strategy.

Zoning

The main anchor Lulu Hypermarket is positioned at the lower and upper ground level with easy checkout and travelator/elevator access.

Cinepolis on the third floor opens up to the restaurants and food court and exits the indoor entertainment zone on the fourth floor.

Additionally, the fourth floor houses a selection of books and toys.

The upper ground floor boasts a premium mixed zoning arrangement that encompasses apparel, beauty and skincare, watches, a café, opticals, and consumer durables and information technology (CDIT).

The first floor is exclusively dedicated to fashion and lifestyle, while the second floor focuses on sports, mobile devices, electronics, and children’s products.

New Brands in Pipeline

Apple reseller – Tribe by Croma, HP, Neemans, Samsung, Jockey, Bata, Spykar, Lavie, Kritunga, KFC, Claystone, Pizza Hut, Bharateeyam and Alakananda.

Other Features

The mall has an app-based loyalty programme that benefits all retailers. It has digital directories; LED screens for advertisements and informational messages.

Marketing Campaigns

Customer incentive programmes Influencer campaign focusing on festive collections; offers; décor; and entertainment.

Top Performing Brands

Lulu Hypermarket, Funtura, Food court, GAP, Nykaa, Starbucks, Levis, Avantra, Trends Woman

International Brands in the Mall

Lulu Hypermarket, Levis, Starbucks, GAP, Toni & Guy, Tissot, Puma, Samsung, Subway, Apple, Cinepolis

Brands in the Mall

Lifestyle Products & Gifting: Market 99, Claystone

Fashion: Levis, Spykar, Indian Terrain, Mufti, Killer Jeans, Wrogn, Meena Bazaar, Go Colors, Linenclub, Becoming, Jockey, Twin Birds, Kiasaa, Vismay, Avantra

Kids wear: Miniklub, Frockwala, Toddlery, HI5

KIDS Supermarket: LuLu Hyper Market

Footwear: Lavie, Mochi, Puma, Neemans and Bata

Jewellery: Swa Diamond, Peora, Watches: Tissot and Swiss Time House

Opticals: Vision Express,

Beauty/Skincare/Fragrances: Beauty & Beyond, Sugar, Nykaa on trend, MYOP,

Mobile /Electronics /Gadgets: Robotouch, Apple, Samsung, Mobile Care, HP

Restaurant /Café: Kulfi Shop, Starbucks, KFC, Kritunga, Pizza Hut, BBQ Holics, Bharatheeyam, Alakananda

Food court counter: Chicking, Hottey Smokey, Amritsari Express, Beijing Bites, Khaan Saab, Club Sulaimani, Pizzaricotta, Falooda Nation, Subway, Rolls King, GOPIZZA, Albaik, Wow Momo /Wow China, Juice O juice and Gabru Di Chap Department Store &

CDIT: Lulu Fashion & Connect

Health & Wellness: Ganga Spa, Tony & Guy Salon

Home Improvement: Bombay Dyeing, Portico

Multiplex: Cinepolis Books & Toys: Crossword

Kiosks: Cookie Man, Mexe Popsy, Ibadi, Tupperware, The Man Company, T&W Mojari, Bubbuble Bae, The Belgian Fries, Turquoise Ice Cream, The Thick Shake Factory, Baskin Robbins, House of Candy, The Coffee Cup, Impulse, Unique Tailoring, Jaipuri Tattoo & Mehendi, Car Spa.