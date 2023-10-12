Nexus, Phoenix, Lulu among those felicitated at IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards 2023

Brands and professionals under 35 categories were recognized for their innovation and business performance at the IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards 2023 in a glittering ceremony that was part of the Shopping Centres Next 2023 in Bengaluru
New Delhi: The Shopping Centres Next 2023, (October 3-4,) India’s largest shopping centre intelligence event, culminated in the IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards (ISCA) 2023 powered by PVR Inox. The ISCA recognised excellence in the country’s retail real estate industry in a sparkling ceremony held at the Hotel Conrad in Bengaluru.
Brands and professionals from the shopping centre ecosystem across India were acknowledged for innovation and business performance at the gala.
Key Awards
IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards 2023 were conferred under two sets of honours— The Jury Awards, followed by the Retailers’s Choice Awards. Furthermore, the sets covered felicitations across 35 categories.
Some of the highlighted ones include…
Nexus Malls was a dominating presence in the list of the evening’s awardees, followed by LuLu and Phoenix Malls.
Nexus Select Trust was honoured with IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Group/Developer of the Year.
Pushpa Bector was honoured with IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Professional of the Year.
Hari Suhas (LuLu Mall Kochi) was bestowed the IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Head of the Year award.
Nishank Joshi, Group CMO, Nexus Select Trust was honoured with the IMAGES Excellence Award.
Unity One NSP, New Delhi was declared as IMAGES Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year.
The Jury
The ISCA 2023 Jury included leading names from retail, retail advisory, retail consulting and retail real estate intelligence.
Abhishek Sharma, Director, Knight Frank; Ankur Shiv Bhandari, Managing Director, Asbiverse Group; Anuradha Chandrashekar, Co-Founder, ICH Creative Consulting and ICH NEXT™; Anurag Mathur, Partner, Bain & Company; Ashish Dhir, Executive Vice President (Consumer and Retail), 1Lattice; Banupriya Sudhakar, Executive Director, NielsenIQ; Bimal Sharma, Head – Retail, CBRE South Asia; Christian Westphal, Business Adviser, Ace Turtle; Devangshu Dutta, Founder & CEO, Third Eyesight; Govind Shrikhande, Mentor & Independent Director; Kanika Vohra, Co-Founder, ICH Creative Consulting and ICH NEXT™; Karunesh Vohra, Catalyst, Business of Design; Katja Larsen, Founder, Silver Spoon Consultancy; Manoj K Agarwal, Consultant; Pakhi Saxena, Business Director- Retail CPG, Wazir Advisors; Saloni Nangia, President, Technopak; Sameer Mehta, MD & CEO, Multiplier Brand Solutions; Shubhranshu Pani, TRETA Advisory; Sreyoshi Maitra, Consumer Insights Lead, Kantar; Sushmita Balasubramaniam, CEO, KalaGato Consumer Intelligence.
List of Awardees…
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Green Initiative
Nexus Ahmedabad One, Ahmedabad
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: CSR (5 winners)
Infiniti Mall, Malad: Community Healthcare
Nexus Seawoods Mall, Mumbai: Community Education
Vegas, New Delhi: Promotion for Local Artisans
VR Surat: Empowerment of Underpriviledged
Inorbit Malls: All-round CSR initiatives
IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions of the Year: Discount Sales Campaign
Lulu Mall, Lucknow: Lulu on Sale
IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions of the Year: Festival Campaign
Diwali Dilli Wali & Christmas is in the Air at Vegas Mall
IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions of the Year: Launch Campaign
Forum South Bangalore – Comeback to our Comeback
IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions of the Year: Multi – Media Campaign
Lulu Mall Thiruvananthapuram: Lulu on Sale
IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions of the Year: Mall Activation Events
Tovino Thomas at HILITE Mall, Calicut
Nexus 2.0 – AB Har Din Kuch Naya at Nexus Seawoods Mall
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Design & Architecture
Lulu Mall, Lucknow
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Experiential & Atmospherics
Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru: Immersive Entertainment
Vegas, Delhi: Tech-enabled Mall Services
VR Chennai: Cultural & Ambience
Worldmark Gurugram: Aquatic Design Differentiation
IMAGES Most Admired Mall Tenant Collaboration of the Year
Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow & The Collective
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Launch of the Year
Forum South Bangalore
Lulu Mall, Lucknow
Tapadia City Centre, Amravati (Honourable mention)
IMAGES Most Admired Specialty Retail Destination of the Year
Pacific Premium Outlet Mall, New Delhi
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Turnaround of the Year
Amanora Mall
Garuda Mall
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: 360-degree Activation
Nexus Select Trust
hIMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Head of the Year
Hari Suhas Saraswati Bai, Centre Head – Lulu Mall, Kochi
IMAGES Excellence Award
Nishank Joshi, Group CMO, Nexus Select Trust
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Professional of the Year
Pushpa Bector, Senior ED & Business Head, DLF Retail Division
IMAGES Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year
Unity One NSP, New Delhi
RETAILERS CHOICE AWARDS
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI – North (Metros)
DLF Mall of India, Noida
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI – East (Metros)
South City Mall, Kolkata
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI – South (Metros)
Orion Mall At Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI – West (Metros)
Viviana Mall, Thane
Nexus Ahmedabad One, Ahmedabad
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI – North (Non-Metros)
Nexus Elante, Chandigarh
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI – East (Non-Metros)
City Center Guwahati
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI – South (Non-Metros)
Brookefields Mall, Coimbatore
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI – West (Non-Metros)
Prozone Mall, Aurangabad
VR Nagpur
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Trading Density – North (Metros)
Pacific Mall Tagore Garden, Delhi
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Trading Density – East (Metros)
South City Mall, Kolkata
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Trading Density – South (Metros)
Phoenix Marketcity, Bangaluru
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Trading Density – West (Metros)
Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Trading Density – North (Non-Metros)
Nexus Elante, Chandigarh
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Trading Density – East (Non-Metros)
Nexus Esplanade, Bhubaneswar
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Trading Density – South (Non-Metros)
Lulu Mall, Kochi
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Trading Density – West (Non-Metros)
Prozone Mall, Aurangabad
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Group/ Developer of the Year
Nexus Select Trust