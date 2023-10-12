Nexus, Phoenix, Lulu among those felicitated at IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards 2023

Brands and professionals under 35 categories were recognized for their innovation and business performance at the IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards 2023 in a glittering ceremony that was part of the Shopping Centres Next 2023 in Bengaluru

New Delhi: The Shopping Centres Next 2023, (October 3-4,) India’s largest shopping centre intelligence event, culminated in the IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards (ISCA) 2023 powered by PVR Inox. The ISCA recognised excellence in the country’s retail real estate industry in a sparkling ceremony held at the Hotel Conrad in Bengaluru.

Brands and professionals from the shopping centre ecosystem across India were acknowledged for innovation and business performance at the gala.

Key Awards

IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards 2023 were conferred under two sets of honours— The Jury Awards, followed by the Retailers’s Choice Awards. Furthermore, the sets covered felicitations across 35 categories.

Some of the highlighted ones include…

Nexus Malls was a dominating presence in the list of the evening’s awardees, followed by LuLu and Phoenix Malls.

Nexus Select Trust was honoured with IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Group/Developer of the Year.

Pushpa Bector was honoured with IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Professional of the Year.

Hari Suhas (LuLu Mall Kochi) was bestowed the IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Head of the Year award.

Nishank Joshi, Group CMO, Nexus Select Trust was honoured with the IMAGES Excellence Award.

Unity One NSP, New Delhi was declared as IMAGES Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year.

The Jury

The ISCA 2023 Jury included leading names from retail, retail advisory, retail consulting and retail real estate intelligence.

Abhishek Sharma, Director, Knight Frank; Ankur Shiv Bhandari, Managing Director, Asbiverse Group; Anuradha Chandrashekar, Co-Founder, ICH Creative Consulting and ICH NEXT™; Anurag Mathur, Partner, Bain & Company; Ashish Dhir, Executive Vice President (Consumer and Retail), 1Lattice; Banupriya Sudhakar, Executive Director, NielsenIQ; Bimal Sharma, Head – Retail, CBRE South Asia; Christian Westphal, Business Adviser, Ace Turtle; Devangshu Dutta, Founder & CEO, Third Eyesight; Govind Shrikhande, Mentor & Independent Director; Kanika Vohra, Co-Founder, ICH Creative Consulting and ICH NEXT™; Karunesh Vohra, Catalyst, Business of Design; Katja Larsen, Founder, Silver Spoon Consultancy; Manoj K Agarwal, Consultant; Pakhi Saxena, Business Director- Retail CPG, Wazir Advisors; Saloni Nangia, President, Technopak; Sameer Mehta, MD & CEO, Multiplier Brand Solutions; Shubhranshu Pani, TRETA Advisory; Sreyoshi Maitra, Consumer Insights Lead, Kantar; Sushmita Balasubramaniam, CEO, KalaGato Consumer Intelligence.

List of Awardees…

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Green Initiative

Nexus Ahmedabad One, Ahmedabad

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: CSR (5 winners)

Infiniti Mall, Malad: Community Healthcare

Nexus Seawoods Mall, Mumbai: Community Education

Vegas, New Delhi: Promotion for Local Artisans

VR Surat: Empowerment of Underpriviledged

Inorbit Malls: All-round CSR initiatives

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions of the Year: Discount Sales Campaign

Lulu Mall, Lucknow: Lulu on Sale

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions of the Year: Festival Campaign

Diwali Dilli Wali & Christmas is in the Air at Vegas Mall

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions of the Year: Launch Campaign

Forum South Bangalore – Comeback to our Comeback

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions of the Year: Multi – Media Campaign

Lulu Mall Thiruvananthapuram: Lulu on Sale

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions of the Year: Mall Activation Events

Tovino Thomas at HILITE Mall, Calicut

Nexus 2.0 – AB Har Din Kuch Naya at Nexus Seawoods Mall

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Design & Architecture

Lulu Mall, Lucknow

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Experiential & Atmospherics

Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru: Immersive Entertainment

Vegas, Delhi: Tech-enabled Mall Services

VR Chennai: Cultural & Ambience

Worldmark Gurugram: Aquatic Design Differentiation

IMAGES Most Admired Mall Tenant Collaboration of the Year

Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow & The Collective

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Launch of the Year



Forum South Bangalore

Lulu Mall, Lucknow

Tapadia City Centre, Amravati (Honourable mention)

IMAGES Most Admired Specialty Retail Destination of the Year

Pacific Premium Outlet Mall, New Delhi

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Turnaround of the Year

Amanora Mall

Garuda Mall

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: 360-degree Activation

Nexus Select Trust

hIMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Head of the Year

Hari Suhas Saraswati Bai, Centre Head – Lulu Mall, Kochi

IMAGES Excellence Award

Nishank Joshi, Group CMO, Nexus Select Trust

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Professional of the Year

Pushpa Bector, Senior ED & Business Head, DLF Retail Division

IMAGES Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year

Unity One NSP, New Delhi

RETAILERS CHOICE AWARDS

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI – North (Metros)

DLF Mall of India, Noida

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI – East (Metros)

South City Mall, Kolkata

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI – South (Metros)

Orion Mall At Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI – West (Metros)

Viviana Mall, Thane

Nexus Ahmedabad One, Ahmedabad

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI – North (Non-Metros)

Nexus Elante, Chandigarh

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI – East (Non-Metros)

City Center Guwahati

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI – South (Non-Metros)

Brookefields Mall, Coimbatore

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI – West (Non-Metros)

Prozone Mall, Aurangabad

VR Nagpur



IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Trading Density – North (Metros)

Pacific Mall Tagore Garden, Delhi

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Trading Density – East (Metros)

South City Mall, Kolkata

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Trading Density – South (Metros)

Phoenix Marketcity, Bangaluru

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Trading Density – West (Metros)

Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Trading Density – North (Non-Metros)

Nexus Elante, Chandigarh

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Trading Density – East (Non-Metros)

Nexus Esplanade, Bhubaneswar

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Trading Density – South (Non-Metros)

Lulu Mall, Kochi

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Trading Density – West (Non-Metros)

Prozone Mall, Aurangabad

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Group/ Developer of the Year

Nexus Select Trust