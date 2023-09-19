Bata teams up with Blue Yonder to improve shopping experience

The collaboration will enable Bata to revolutionize its merchandising strategy and replenishment planning processes to enhance customer shopping experience

Bengaluru: Multinational footwear retailer Bata has partnered with Blue Yonder, a US-based supply chain management company aimed at revolutionizing its merchandising strategy and replenishment planning processes to enhance customer shopping experience, Bata Group announced on social media last week.

“At Bata Group, we understand the importance of meeting our customers’ needs with agility and precision. By teaming up with Blue Yonder, a leading supply chain solutions provider, we are taking our operations to the next level,” the shoe manufacturer said in a LinkedIn post.

The solution provider will enable Bata to empower its teams, leading to process optimization and streamlined operations.

“At Bata, we have always been dedicated to providing quality footwear, and this collaboration with Blue Yonder aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence. Together with Blue Yonder, we will redefine our landscape, setting new standards in innovation, sustainability and customer satisfaction,” said Barbara Franceschetto, global chief product officer at Bata, on the brand’s official website blog.

Footwear, apparel and accessories manufacturer and retailer Bata Corporation was founded in 1894 by Tomas Bata. The Switzerland headquartered company was incorporated in India as Bata India Ltd in 1931.

Today, Bata Group has more than 32,000 employees, 21 production facilities and over 5,300 stores in more than 70 countries across the globe. The company operates around 1700 COCO (company owned company operated) and franchise stores in India.