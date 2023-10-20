Myntra Big Fashion Festival witnesses 460 million customer visits

The fourth edition of the BFF which ended on 18 October offered access to more than 23 lakh styles, while scaling up the selection by over 50% from the previous edition

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra’s festive fashion event Big Fashion Festival (BFF) has witnessed about 460 million customer visits, including early access, the company said in a press release.

The fourth edition of the BFF offered access to more than 23 lakh styles, while scaling up the selection by over 50% from the previous edition, enabling a diverse set of over 6000 homegrown, direct to consumer (D2C) and international brands.

“We are delighted to have helped spread the festive cheer across the country, as we conclude yet another exciting edition of the Big Fashion Festival,” said Neha Wali, head of growth and revenue, Myntra.

“Having registered an incredible 460 million customer visits and a record number of new customers, we are thrilled that the event played a crucial role in amplifying the growth of our brands partners, including legacy and D2C brands while some of the international brands experienced India’s festive fervor with us for the first time,” Wali added.

Metro cities driving demand included Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The platform also witnessed customers from tier 2 and 3 regions with an appreciation for premium fashion and about 42% of the demand originating from these regions. Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun, Jammu and Siliguri were among the top cities in the non-metro regions.

Indian wear category at large witnessed a 2.2 times increase in demand over business as usual (BAU), with kurta sets, kurtas, sarees, fusion wear, and nehru jackets seeing an uptick in demand. Homegrown Indian wear brands and select labels saw about 2 times growth in demand over last year, which are housed under Myntra’s Runway Icons, a dedicated store on the app to enable easy discovery of premium Indian wear.

BFF also saw beauty and personal care, home decor and furnishing, jewellery, watches and wearables, and luggage and travel accessories clock a 1.6 times increase in demand over the previous edition.

Myntra FWD, a platform for GenZ consumers, saw a 2.5 times increase in demand over BAU. Demand for international brands grew to the tune of around 2 times on average. D2C brands, including those that are under the Myntra Rising Stars banner, witnessed a 2 times growth in demand over last year.

Every minute, 190 kurtas and kurta sets, 75 pairs of footwear, and 90 pairs of denims were sold during the sale. The most popular items varied by city, with kurta sets leading in Bengaluru, footwear in Delhi, shirts in Hyderabad, and t-shirts in Mumbai.

Myntra’s 360-degree marketing campaign, amplified across TV, digital and social media, engaged over 250 million people across the nation. The event’s social media campaign delivered 555 million impressions, and over 75 hours of live content were streamed on Myntra’s social commerce proposition, M Live. It also witnessed over 50% increase in users engaging with Myntra’s artificial intelligence (AI) feature, MyFashionGPT.

An integral part of the FlipKart Group, Myntra currently houses over 6000 fashion and lifestyle brands on its platform including international brands and it has serviced over 19,000 pin codes across the country.