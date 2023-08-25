Pets company Kanine to launch in India

Google News
Kanine India will offer a collection of over 30 distinguished brands from around the globe, including its own brand Kanine, with many more international brands to follow

Mumbai: Kanine, a global premium platform for pets, has teamed up with Myntra and is set to launch its international fashion and accessories brands in India on 26 August 2023, bringing over 2500 products, the company announced in a press release.

“Since our launch on International Dogs Day last year, Kanine’s mission has been to spread love and redefine the pet ecosphere. We are thrilled to partner with Kanine Pets World India Pvt ltd and their experienced, dedicated, and passionate team to make Kanine an ultimate destination for all pet lovers in India,’ stated Samuel Wong, chief executive officer, Kanine.

“Having previously worked with many of our partners on their adult and kids’ lines at Orient Craft Fashion Industries Limited, it’s now truly remarkable to extend our love for fashion to our beloved pets. With a large population of dog owners and a vast base of our core consumer base of fashionable pet parents who would be interested in a ‘mini-me’ look for their pets, India showcases a huge opportunity for growth. We are currently retailing through our online store and Myntra, and we will also launch exclusive brand stores and experience centres in the next year,” said Shilpa Dhingra, founder and creative director, Kanine Pets World India Pvt Ltd.

Speaking of the association, Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra, said, “Our collaboration with Kanine gives us an opportunity to serve pet parents with a dramatically enhanced pet fashion experience and access to global premium brands for the first time in India.”

Kanine India will offer a collection of over 30 distinguished brands from around the globe, including its own brand Kanine, with many more international brands to follow. The product range includes apparel (T-shirts, Polos, Raincoats, hoodies, padded jackets, bomber jackets, sweaters.), accessories (collars, leashes, harnesses), and dog lifestyle products (Bags, Carriers), grooming and wellness (shampoos, conditioners etc.), toys, beds and mats and feeding solutions.

Teaming up with Myntra, which currently houses over 8900 styles across fashion and lifestyle products including accessories and pet care products under its Pet Store, Kanine India is set to revolutionize the pet-care industry.

 Myntra is one of India’s leading platforms for fashion brands and in m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra platform offers a wide range of over 6000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, MANGO, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil and many more. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.

