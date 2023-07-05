Reebok opens store at Lulu Mall, Lucknow

The store was inaugurated by Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora and it is offering Reebok’s signature collections in running, training, walking and lifestyle

New Delhi: Sports footwear and apparel brand Reebok opened its latest store at Lulu Mall in Lucknow. The store was inaugurated by Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora, the company announced in a release on Saturday.

The store offers Reebok’s signature collections in the brand’s primary categories of running, training, walking and lifestyle. It offers an extensive selection athletic footwear, activewear, and accessories.

“This strategic expansion is a testament to our commitment to provide exceptional sports and fitness experience and the highest calibre of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories to the thriving youth in India,” Manoj Juneja, chief operating officer, Reebok India said.

The opening of the new store is part of Reebok’s ongoing expansion in India under the aegis of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), the release added.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this initiative in Lucknow. Through this association, I hope to inspire and empower individuals to prioritize their health and fitness. I am excited to share my journey, fitness tips, and engage with the passionate fitness community in Lucknow and beyond,” Bollywood actor Malaika Arora said.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, USA, Reebok International Ltd. is a worldwide designer, marketer and distributor of sports, fitness and lifestyle footwear, apparel and equipment. The sportswear brand is a part of the Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and operates in India in partnership with ABFRL.

ABFRL is part of an Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With a revenue of Rs. 12,418 crore and spanning retail space of 10.8 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2023), it is a pure-play fashion powerhouse with a bouquet of fashion brands and retail formats, as per the release.

The Company has a network of 3,977 stores across approximately 33,535 multi-brand outlets with 6,723 point of sales in department stores across India (as on 31 March 2023), the release added.

It has a repertoire of various brands including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Pantaloons, Allen Solly and Peter England, established over 25 years.

The company’s international brands portfolio includes – The Collective, Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok and Galeries Lafayette.

The Company’s foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva and Marigold Lane. The company has strategic partnerships with designers Shantnu & Nikhil, Tarun Tahiliani, Sabyasachi and House of Masaba.

In addition, to cater to the needs of digitally native consumers, ABFRL is building a portfolio of digital-first brands under its technology led House of D2C Brands venture TMRW.