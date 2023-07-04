Being Human opens outlet in Dehradun

Spread across 3316 sq. ft., the new store is located at Astley Hall in Karanpur, Dehradun



Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s premium retail fashion brand Being Human opened its latest store in Dehradun, a company official announced on social media. Spread across 3316 sq. ft., the new store is located at Astley Hall in Karanpur, Dehradun.

“New store alert: Astley Hall, Dehradun,” Shadab Khan, business development specialist, Being Human, announced on LinkedIn.

The brand has grown over 500 retail touchpoints and has more than 500 multiband brand outlet (MBO) partners across India along with e-commerce partners including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata Cliq and more. The brand currently has over 78 operational stores across the country.

Being Human Clothing was founded in 2012 with the objective of furthering the interest of ‘Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation,’ a charitable trust devoted to education and healthcare initiatives for the underserved population in India.