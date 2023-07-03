Tata Cliq Palette opens its first offline store in Navi Mumbai

The new Tata Cliq Palette store is located at Nexus Seawoods, Nerul East in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: House of Tata’s Tata Cliq Palette has opened its first beauty-tech store in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, a company announced on social media. The new store is located at Nexus Seawoods, Nerul East in Navi Mumbai.

IndiaRetailing was the first to break the news in June. Read the story here.

“Launched the 1st Beauty -Tech store of Tata CLiQ Palette from the house of Tata at Nexus Seawoods. Extremely privileged to work from conceptualization of the idea, head the #leasing and #projects (Design & Construction) verticals for the brand. I also want to humbly thank all the partners, consultants, vendors and team members for their best efforts put forth, truly this is an excellent example of teamwork,” Mandar Vilas Khairnar, Retail Design Projects Manager, Tata Cliq, posted on LinkedIn.

Launched in 2016 in India, Nexus Malls is the Indian retail platform of the investment firm, The Blackstone Group. The mall now boasts a portfolio of over 10 Million sq. ft. of Grade A retail space in the country. Nexus Malls portfolio of malls is spread across 13 cities- Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Udaipur, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Indore, Mysore and Mangalore. The company also owns the distinction of Transit Oriented Development – Nexus Seawoods in Navi Mumbai.

List of malls under Nexus Malls’ portfolio includes- Nexus Amritsar, Nexus Elante, Nexus Celebration, Nexus Indore Central, Nexus Esplanade, Nexus Ahmedabad One, Nexus Westend, Nexus Seawoods, Nexus Hyderabad, Nexus Koramangala, Nexus Whitefield, Nexus Shantiniketan, Nexus Centre City, Fiza by Nexus, Nexus Vijaya, Treasure Island and The Pavillion.