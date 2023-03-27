Salman Khan’s Being Human opens 2 outlets

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s fashion brand Being Human Clothing opened an outlet at Vashi in Mumbai and another at Guwahati in Assam

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s premium retail fashion brand Being Human opened two outlets in the last few days as per posts by company officials on social media. While one outlet is in Mumbai, the other is in Guwahati.

Spread across 1,000 sq. ft. the Mumbai outlet is at Inorbit Mall on Palm Beach in Vashi and the other is a 795 sq. ft. store at the City Centre Mall, Christian Basti, Guwahati, Assam, a company official told IndiaRetailing.

When IndiaRetailing got in touch with Shadab Khan, business development specialist, Being Human Clothing, about the brand’s expansion plans, he commented, “Our target is to add over 35 stores in the next FY 23-24. We also have a presence in Bangladesh and Nepal and will be shortly opening stores in other countries too.”

The brand has grown over 500 retail touchpoints and has more than 500 multiband brand outlet (MBO) partners across India along with e-commerce partners including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata Cliq and more. The brand currently has 78 operational stores across the country.

Being Human Clothing was founded in 2012 with the objective of furthering the interest of ‘Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation,’ a charitable trust devoted to education and healthcare initiatives for the underserved population in India.

