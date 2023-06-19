Planet Fashion by ABFRL opens 2 outlets in Mumbai

The first store is spread across 1,921 sq. ft. and is located at Infiniti Mall, Lokhandwala in Andheri West. Spread across 1,400 sq. ft., the second store is at Kasturi Plaza, Dombivali

Mumbai: Planet Fashion, part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), has opened two stores in Mumbai, the company announced in a press release on Xxxx. The first store is spread across 1,921 sq. ft. and is located at Infiniti Mall, Lokhandwala in Andheri West. Spread across 1,400 sq. ft., the second store is at Kasturi Plaza, Dombivali.

Farida Kaliyadan, chief operating officer, Louis Philippe and Planet Fashion, said, “We are pleased to delight our customers with the new retail identity experience launched at our Mumbai stores. As Planet Fashion expands rapidly, we are focused on delivering value to our customers with superior craftsmanship, extensive product portfolio and an unparalleled retail experience.”

The flagship stores located at Lokhandwala and Dombivali house products including casuals, denim, seasonal clothing, formal shirts and trousers, suits and blazers from portfolios from Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, and Simon Carter.

Planet Fashion’s new retail identity has a new logo, in white, grey and copper colours, giving the store a modern yet sophisticated shopping experience.

Planet Fashion has 164 stores in 143 cities in India and offers premium brands under one roof, such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Simon Carter, Reebok and American Eagle. The products range from Rs 1,999 onwards.

Planet Fashion, launched in 2001 is an initiative of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle, a division of ABFRL. After consolidating its market leadership with its own brands, it introduced premier international labels, enabling Indian consumers to buy the most prestigious global fashionwear and accessories within the country.

ABFRL is part of The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 12,418 Cr. spanning retail space of 10.8 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2023), it is India’s first billion-dollar fashion powerhouse with leading fashion brands and retail formats, the release claimed. The company has a network of 3,977 stores across approximately 33,535 multi-brand outlets with 6,723 point of sales in department stores across India (as on 31st March 2023). The company’s international Brands portfolio includes – The Collective, Amongst India’s largest multi-brand retailers of international brands and has long term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok and Galeries Lafayette.