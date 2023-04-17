Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Aditya Birla's Planet Fashion unveils new store in Varanasi

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail’s Planet Fashion gives its Varanasi store a new identity for a better customer experience

Delhi: Planet Fashion, part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), has unveiled a new flagship store in Varanasi. The 2,051 sq. ft. store is located at Dharamsingh Complex, Durgakund in Varanasi, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The new store is contemplated by product and packaging innovation to improve customer experience, the release said.

The flagship store at Durgakund in Varanasi offers a variety of products from the portfolio of Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Simon Carter. The new store identity also has a new logo with white, grey and copper colours.

“We are pleased to delight our customers with the new retail identity experience launched at our Varanasi store. As Planet Fashion expands rapidly, we are focused on delivering value to our customers with superior craftsmanship, an extensive product portfolio and an unparalleled retail experience,” said Farida Kaliyadan, chief operating officer of Louis Philippe and Planet Fashion.

Planet Fashion operates in 149 cities in India with a total of 171 stores. It houses several brands under one roof including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Reebok, American Eagle and Simon Carter among others.

