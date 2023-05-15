spot_img
FashionFashion & LifestyleLatest News

Polo Ralph Lauren opens first outlet in Mumbai

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
43
0
Polo Ralph Lauren outlet, Phoenix Palladium Mall in Mumbai ; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

Polo Ralph Lauren also has stores at DLF Emporio Mall, Vasant Kunj and The Chanakya Mall, Chanakyapuri in New Delhi

Mumbai: Global fashion brand Polo Ralph Lauren has opened its first outlet in Mumbai, a company official announced on social media. The outlet is sitauted at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Senapati Bapat Road, Lower Parel in Mumbai.

“Proudly presenting the store of one of the most iconic brand “Polo Ralph Lauren” that got launched yesterday at Palladium, Mumbai,” stated Vivek Shrivastava, assistant vice-president, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

Polo Ralph Lauren has two other stores in the country, one at DLF Emporio Mall, Vasant Kunj, and another at The Chanakya Mall, Chanakyapuri in New Delhi.

ABFRL recently opened three flagship stores at Phoenix Palladium Mall in Mumbai. The brands that have entered the mall are Van Heusen (men), Van Heusen (women), and Allen Solly (men).

Ralph Lauren Corporation is a global leader in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality. The Company’s brand names include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps, among others. Polo Ralph Lauren opened its first standalone store in 1971 in Beverly Hills. Polo Ralph Lauren has over 15 stores in operation around the world.

spot_img
Latest News
PRC 2023Indiaretailing Bureau -

The wealth of insights continue on day 2 of Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2023

With an engaging quiz, insights on talent acquisition, omnichannel strategies, and evolving retail trends, Day 2 of PRC continued...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In