Polo Ralph Lauren opens first outlet in Mumbai

Mumbai: Global fashion brand Polo Ralph Lauren has opened its first outlet in Mumbai, a company official announced on social media. The outlet is sitauted at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Senapati Bapat Road, Lower Parel in Mumbai.

“Proudly presenting the store of one of the most iconic brand “Polo Ralph Lauren” that got launched yesterday at Palladium, Mumbai,” stated Vivek Shrivastava, assistant vice-president, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

Polo Ralph Lauren has two other stores in the country, one at DLF Emporio Mall, Vasant Kunj, and another at The Chanakya Mall, Chanakyapuri in New Delhi.

ABFRL recently opened three flagship stores at Phoenix Palladium Mall in Mumbai. The brands that have entered the mall are Van Heusen (men), Van Heusen (women), and Allen Solly (men).

Ralph Lauren Corporation is a global leader in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality. The Company’s brand names include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps, among others. Polo Ralph Lauren opened its first standalone store in 1971 in Beverly Hills. Polo Ralph Lauren has over 15 stores in operation around the world.