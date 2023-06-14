D2C brand Plum forays into baby care segment with Baby Plum

Baby Plum is available both online and offline, including on the brand’s website, key marketplaces like FirstCry and Amazon, and in over 20 exclusive outlets spread across the country, in addition to select multi-brand retail outlets

Mumbai: Plum, a vegan beauty brand, forays into the baby care space with the launch of its new baby care range, Baby Plum, announced the company in a press release. The new range, designed with delicate baby skin in mind, is clinically tested by paediatricians offering pH-balanced and tear-free formulas in a variety of SKUs – baby lotion, body wash, baby shampoo and massage oil.

On the latest development, Shankar Prasad, chief executive officer and founder, Plum said, “The launch of Baby Plum is a defining moment in the evolution of the brand. Plum’s exciting journey in the beauty and personal care domain has been shaped by the evolving needs of consumers who seek high-quality, effective, and vegan products they can trust. Our curated line of baby products is thoughtfully developed and tested under pediatric and dermatological control for baby’s sensitive skin.”

This new collection of baby care products is available on both online and offline channels such as the brand’s website, key marketplaces like FirstCry and Amazon alongside the brand’s 20+ exclusive outlets spread across the country, in addition to select multi-brand retail outlets. The addition of this category signals a strategic move for Plum to claim its place in every household’s monthly purchase basket with products catering to multiple different age groups.

The vegan beauty brand was founded in 2013 with a portfolio of cruelty-free and non-toxic products and has over 500 stock-keeping units (SKUs). It is available in 15 countries and is reachable in over 350 towns and cities in India, through more than 1,500 assisted outlets and over 15,000 unassisted outlets.

The D2C brand opened its first exclusive store two years back in R-city Mall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Since then, it opened its stores in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Udaipur, Chandigarh and Trivandrum. In the coming year, Plum is planning to open outlets in Surat, Kanpur, Kochi, Faridabad, and other tier 2 cities.