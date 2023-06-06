spot_img
Beauty & WellnessLatest News

D2C beauty brand Plum opens 2nd store in Hyderabad

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
17
0
Plum store, Hyderabad; Source: linkedIn
Must Read
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna

The new outlet is located at Next Galleria Mall, Moosarambagh, Saidabad, Hyderabad

Bengaluru: Beauty and skincare brand Plum Goodness has launched its second exclusive store in Hyderabad, the company wrote on social media. The new outlet is located at Next Galleria Mall, Moosarambagh, Saidabad, Hyderabad.

Plum Goodness stores offer a range of products including skincare, hair care, body care, fragrances and make-up.

The new store launch is a part of the brand’s expansion plans to open 100 stores across India in the next two years, according to an earlier press release. Read more about it here.

Plum Goodness is owned by Pureplay Skin Sciences, a beauty and grooming company. Headquartered in Mumbai, the personal care start-up was founded by Shankar Prasad in 2013 as a vegan, cruelty-free, and toxin-free beauty brand.

The D2C (direct-to-consumer) brand opened its first exclusive store two years back at R-city Mall in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Since then, it opened stores in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Udaipur, Chandigarh and Thiruvananthapuram. In the coming year, Plum is planning to open outlets in Surat, Kanpur, Kochi, Faridabad, and other tier 2 cities, the release added.

Currently, the brand operates in more than 350 cities across India, through over 1500 assisted outlets, and over 15,000 unassisted outlets. Plum products are also available in e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and Purplle.

Apart from Plum Goodness, Pureplay Skin Sciences Pvt. Ltd. also houses Plum Body Lovin’ and PHY. Launched in 2020, Plum BodyLovin’ is a body-care brand and Phy is a dermatologically tested, vegan grooming range for men founded in 2013.

spot_img
Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Metro Brands Ltd. celebrates opening of 756th store

The 756th store is at Connaught Place in central part of New Delhi and is spread across an area...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In