D2C beauty brand Plum opens 2nd store in Hyderabad

The new outlet is located at Next Galleria Mall, Moosarambagh, Saidabad, Hyderabad

Bengaluru: Beauty and skincare brand Plum Goodness has launched its second exclusive store in Hyderabad, the company wrote on social media. The new outlet is located at Next Galleria Mall, Moosarambagh, Saidabad, Hyderabad.

Plum Goodness stores offer a range of products including skincare, hair care, body care, fragrances and make-up.

The new store launch is a part of the brand’s expansion plans to open 100 stores across India in the next two years, according to an earlier press release. Read more about it here.

Plum Goodness is owned by Pureplay Skin Sciences, a beauty and grooming company. Headquartered in Mumbai, the personal care start-up was founded by Shankar Prasad in 2013 as a vegan, cruelty-free, and toxin-free beauty brand.

The D2C (direct-to-consumer) brand opened its first exclusive store two years back at R-city Mall in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Since then, it opened stores in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Udaipur, Chandigarh and Thiruvananthapuram. In the coming year, Plum is planning to open outlets in Surat, Kanpur, Kochi, Faridabad, and other tier 2 cities, the release added.

Currently, the brand operates in more than 350 cities across India, through over 1500 assisted outlets, and over 15,000 unassisted outlets. Plum products are also available in e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and Purplle.

Apart from Plum Goodness, Pureplay Skin Sciences Pvt. Ltd. also houses Plum Body Lovin’ and PHY. Launched in 2020, Plum BodyLovin’ is a body-care brand and Phy is a dermatologically tested, vegan grooming range for men founded in 2013.