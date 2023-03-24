D2C beauty brand Plum plans to open 100 outlets across India

Plum opened its first offline store in New Delhi at Green Park market on 9 March 2023

New Delhi: D2C vegan beauty brand Plum plans to open 100 stores across India, the brand announced in a press release. Plum offers a wide range of products including skincare, hair care, body care, fragrances and make-up.

The D2C brand opened its first exclusive store two years back in R-city mall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai.

Since then, it opened outlets in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Udaipur, Chandigarh and Trivandrum. It opened its first store of 400 sq. ft. in the national capital on 9 March 2023, taking its store count to 18.

In the coming year, Plum is planning to open outlets in Surat, Kanpur, Kochi, Faridabad, and other tier 2 cities.

“We are thrilled with the encouraging response we have received from our exclusive brand outlets since our foray into offline space. As we continue to expand our category of products as well as our geographical footprint, we have charted out a roadmap for the next two years wherein we will be opening over a 100 stores across the country,” said Shankar Prasad, chief executive officer and founder, Plum.

Plum is looking forward to expanding its portfolio by launching new products and increasing its marketing budget across its online and offline space, the release added.

The vegan beauty brand was founded in 2013 with a portfolio of cruelty-free and non-toxic products and has over 500 Stock keeping units (SKUs). It is available in 15 countries and is reachable in over 350 towns and cities in India, through more than 1,500 assisted outlets and over 15,000 unassisted outlets.