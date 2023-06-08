Social opens its 43rd outlet in India at R City Mall

This is the chain’s 19th outlet in Mumbai and the interiors are inspired by Raja Ravi Varma’s legacy

New Delhi: Restaurant chain Social opened its 43rd outlet in India, which is its 19th in Mumbai, the company announced in a press release. Located on the ground floor of R City mall in the central suburb of Mumbai-Ghatkopar on LBS road, the interiors of the 2,600 sq. ft. outlet are inspired by Raja Ravi Varma’s legacy. The outlet also features a vibrant, contemporary grunge aesthetic, with neon red and yellow seating arrangement, reminiscing the double decker buses of Mumbai. Varma’s historic artworks adorn the store walls albeit with a twist, the release said.

“At Social, we believe in creating spaces that foster creativity and bring people together, and choosing R CITY to open our first SOCIAL in the neighbourhood was the obvious choice,” Mayank Bhatt, chief executive officer of Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. said.

Raja Ravi Varma was an Indian painter and artist, considered among the greatest painters in the history of Indian art.

“Eating out and experiential dining has always been a great way for people to connect and bond, and we are making more space for F&B to grow as a category,” Ashish Bhandari, head – Mall Operations, R City said.

“We are thrilled to have Social, which is one of the favourite go-to places amongst epicureans and millennial audiences. We believe that this addition will add great value to our portfolio,” he added.

Social’s latest outlet offers an exclusive area-specific menu, which includes sizzling tandoor options such as tandoor pizzas, Abra kebab platters, killer kebabs, Chakori murgh rolls; including classic favourites like Riyaaz breakfast of champions, Prawns koliwada, and Tennessee wings.

The outlet will be open to customers from 11am to 1am from Monday to Sunday.

Social is an urban hangout all-day café known for its interiors that are inspired by the area it is located in.

Social’s first outlet opened in 2014 in Bengaluru on Church Street, known as Church Street Social. Founded in 2001, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. is the parent company of Social and it currently has a portfolio of over 60 restaurants in more than 15 cities across the country. Its umbrella of brands include Social, Smoke House Deli, Mocha, Salt Water Café, Slink and Bardot. The company also has a few cloud kitchens, including Boss Burger, Lucknowee and HungLi.

R City mall is a flagship retail venture of Runwal Developers Pvt. Ltd, founded in 2009, it is spread across an area of 1.2 million sq. ft of retail space. The mall is home to over 300 Indian and international brands across segments like fashion, food, beverage and entertainment.

The mall also has the first in-mall format store of Ikea in India, spread across an area of 72,000 sq. ft.