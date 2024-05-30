Register Now
Myntra expects 20 million users to visit platform during sale

PTI
By PTI
The platform expects 1.35 million new customers to shop during the 20th edition of End of Reason Sale

New Delhi: Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra on Wednesday said it anticipates 20 million users to visit the platform during its sale which starts on May 31.

Head of growth and revenue Neha Wali said the platform expects 1.35 million new customers to shop during the 20th edition of EORS (End of Reason Sale).

Through enabling kiranas and last mile delivery ecosystem, Myntra said kirana partners get an additional source of income, owing to the increased scale of orders during EORS.

“Myntra will also efficiently utilise all its Forward Distribution Centres (FDCs) for a smoother, hassle-free delivery process during and after EORS,” it said in a statement.

