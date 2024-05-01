Myntra Rising Stars programme onboards Urban Monkey

Urban Monkey will offer over 170 styles on Myntra, across categories like apparel and accessories

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Myntra’s Rising Stars, an initiative aimed at boosting made-in-India direct to consumer (D2C) brands, has onboarded streetwear brand Urban Monkey, the e-tailer said in a press release on Tuesday.

The brand will offer over 170 styles on Myntra’s platform, across categories like apparel and accessories. Urban Monkey will present its offerings like t-shirts, caps, sweatshirts, shirts, backpacks, jeans and shorts.

“In our endeavor to bring the best of trend-first fashion offerings to our customers, we’re thrilled to announce the launch of Urban Monkey on our platform. We are confident about the brand, enamoring our fashion-forward customers across the country with its chic range of high-quality apparel and accessories.” said Maneesh Dubey, senior director – category management marketplace at Myntra.

Mumbai-based Urban Monkey was founded in 2013 by Yash Gangwal. Operating in the mass premium segment, the retailer caters to millennials and Gen Z.

The brand will also leverage Myntra’s social commerce offerings, such as Myntra Minis and Myntra Studio to further enhance customer engagement, overall visibility and brand recall.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Myntra. With their strong foothold and reach, Myntra provides us with the perfect platform to connect with our audience and expand our presence. With this partnership, we aim to triple our growth in the next two years, leveraging Myntra’s platform to reach new heights,” said Gangwal.

Flipkart-backed Myntra offers a range of over 6,000 fashion and lifestyle brands such as H&M, Levi’s, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Mango, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil. The Bengaluru-based company services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.