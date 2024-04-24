Mango launches Barcelona-inspired Summer collection on Myntra

Mango, Europe’s leading fashion brand is known for its design, creativity, sustainability and technology

New Delhi: Global fashion retailer Mango has launched on Myntra its summer capsule collection, in collaboration with renowned influencers Juhi Godambe, ShivShakti and Vagmita Singh. The influencers are seen in a digital film showcasing the latest collection which is curated by themselves in a campaign ‘From Barcelona with Love’.

Juhi Godambe’s collection focuses on bold workwear, ShivShakti’s statement pieces tailored for modern women and Vagmita’s collection showcases fashionable casuals.

“This collection brings an authentic Spanish touch into the Indian customers’ wardrobe and serves as a bridge, gracefully spanning the rich heritage and fashion synonymous with the effervescent city of Barcelona, tailored precisely to meet the discerning tastes of Indian women. We are excited to have this collection on Myntra” said Venu Nair, Chief of Strategic Partnerships and Omni Channel Business, Myntra.

The brand strategies promotions through digital channels, social media handles of the influencers and Out-of-home (OOH) advertising in cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Myntra has the India rights for Mango branded stores and to sell their products online. In 2017, Myntra acquired the India distribution rights from two previous operators of New Delhi-based DLF Brands and Mumbai-based Major Brands – currently known as Apparel Group – a franchisee operator of various international labels including Aldo, Bath & BodyWorks, Victoria’s Secret, Charles & Keith, Tim Hortons among others.