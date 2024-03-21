10 K-pop idols that are faces of global luxury brands

These Korean pop music (K-pop) idols are representing high-end fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton to global beauty labels like MAC

Bengaluru: K-pop’s meteoric rise to global stardom has not only reshaped the music industry but also catapulted them as global icons for fashion and luxury. With their immense popularity and influence, K-pop idols have become sought-after faces for some of the global luxury brands including Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Cartier.

Let’s take a closer look at 10 K-pop idols who have become the faces of multinational fashion houses and high-end beauty labels.

Black Pink’s Rosé for Yves Saint Laurent

In July 2020, Rosé (Roseanne Park) was appointed as the global ambassador for the Paris-based luxury fashion label Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) by its creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Early in 2021, she also assumed the role of muse for its beauty line YSL Beauté.

She has also represented American luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co. since 2021, and Sulwhasoo, a SOUTH Korean beauty brand, under the cosmetics house Amorepacific umbrella since 2022. In 2023, Rosé was onboarded as the global brand ambassador for the German luxury luggage manufacturer Rimowa.

BTS’ Jimin for Dior

In January 2023, Jimin (Park Ji-min) was named Dior’s global brand ambassador and the 28-year-old showcased a series of looks from the brand’s Summer 2023 collection.

Moreover, in March 2023, the jewellery retailer Tiffany & Co. appointed Jimin as its brand ambassador, making him the second Korean recording artist to star in a Tiffany advertising campaign after Black Pink’s Rosé.

Black Pink’s Jisoo for Dyson Hair Care

In December 2023, Dyson Hair Care, a brand under the Singaporean-based multinational technology company Dyson Ltd., enlisted Jisoo as one of its brand ambassadors.

In addition, Rosé has been the global ambassador for the French multinational luxury fashion house Christian Dior since 2021 representing both its fashion and beauty divisions. Prior to this global role, she had already been serving as the local ambassador for Dior Beauty in SOUTH Korea. In 2022, the French luxury jewellery and watch company Cartier also welcomed her to become the face of the brand.

Exo’s Kai for Gucci

In 2019, Kai (Kim Jong-in), one of the main dancers of the South Korean boy band Exo, was appointed as the global ambassador for the Italian luxury brand Gucci, marking him as the first South Korean to ever become a global face of the uber luxury company.

Also in 2022, YSL Beauty announced him as the new face for the brand, featuring him in its latest campaigns to endorse YSL’s fragrances and makeup products.

Got7’s Jackson Wang for Louis Vuitton

In January 2023, the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton appointed the Hong Kong-born singer Jackson Wang as its global brand ambassador.

Since 2019, the Italian brand Fendi has cultivated a strong relationship with Wang, appointing him as the face of Fendi in China. Additionally, he has forged partnerships with brands such as Cartier, Armani Beauty and Ray-Ban over the years. He also signed deals with global brands such as Adidas, L’Oreal Men, Beats by Dre, Nescafe, Pepsi and Snow Beer.

Black Pink’s Lisa for MAC

In 2020, the Thailand-born rapper Lisa (Lalisa Manoban) became the first K-pop idol to serve as the face of Canadian cosmetics manufacturer MAC Cosmetics and unveiled her first collection with the brand in November of the same year.

Lisa has also collaborated closely with the creative director Hedi Slimane of the French luxury fashion house Celine since 2019, eventually being appointed as an ambassador for the label in 2020. Italian jewellery and leather goods brand Bulgari has selected the artist as its global brand ambassador in 2020.

BTS’ V for Cartier

After showcasing Cartier’s jewellery pieces in a 2022 Vogue photoshoot, V (Kim Tae-hyung) was appointed as the brand ambassador for Cartier in 2023 and became the face of Panthere de Cartier campaign.

In 2023, V also became the brand ambassador for Slimane’s Celine, which is parented by LVMH, a French multinational holding and conglomerate.

Twice’s Sana for Prada

Since September 2023, Sana (Sana Minatozaki), a Japanese singer based in South Korea, has served as a brand ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house Prada.

Moreover, in 2022, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté appointed her as its brand ambassador for Japan and in December 2023, YSL selected Sana to represent the fashion house in Japan.

Black Pink’s Jennie for Chanel

Since 2017, The South Korean singer, rapper and actress Jennie (Kim Jennie), has been serving as one of the brand ambassadors for the Parisian luxury fashion house, Chanel. Her journey began with the company as the face of Chanel Beauty.

In 2021, Calvin Klein, an American lifestyle brand encompassing apparel, fragrance and jewellery, also joined forces with Jennie to showcase her in its limited-edition collections.

Astro’s Cha Eun-woo for Skechers

In February 2023, the singer and actor Cha Eun-woo (Lee Dong-min) joined the American multinational footwear and apparel company Skechers as its regional brand ambassador for Asia, representing the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Eunwoo was also appointed as the brand ambassador of the British fashion house Burberry in 2021. Following this, he further expanded his portfolio by becoming a brand ambassador for the French jeweller Chaumet in 2022 and LVMH-owned Dior Beauty in 2023.