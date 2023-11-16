Louis Vuitton opens its largest retail store in India

The new store is located at the newly opened Jio World Plaza in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, the biggest luxury mall in India

Bengaluru: Global luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton has launched its new flagship store in India, which is its largest international retail store in India, a company official wrote on social media. The new store is located at the newly opened biggest luxury mall in India, Jio World Plaza in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

“Louis Vuitton opens new flagship store in Mumbai at Jio World Plaza Mall – largest international retail store in India. It’s been absolutely incredible and in constant admiration to have been a part of this milestone with Louis Vuitton,” said Anoushka Sharma, human resources executive at Louis Vuitton in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

The new outlet is the second Louis Vuitton store in Mumbai. The first is at The Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, Apollo Bunder as per its website.

Architect and designer, Rooshad Shroff, conceptualized the interior design of the Mumbai flagship store, a design that was initially brought to life at the Place Vendôme store in Paris.

The fashion house leased 7,365 sq. ft. of retail space for its store in Jio World Plaza from Reliance Industries in September 2023, for a monthly rent of Rs 40.50 lakh for 9.5 years, as per Hindustan Times.

The company entered India in 2003 with the launch of its first store at the Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi which eventually ceased operations. Today, it has four stores across the country, including one in UB City in Bengaluru, DLF Emporio in New Delhi, and Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in South Mumbai.

In July, the brand launched its e-commerce site in India after its online venture in various countries in Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

Founded in 1854 by Louis Vuitton, the French luxury brand sells products such as bags, jewellery, watches, perfumes, accessories, shoes and apparel through its standalone boutiques, lease departments in high-end departmental stores, and the e-commerce section of its brand website.