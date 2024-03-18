Skechers collaborates with designer Kanika Goyal at Lakmē Fashion Week

The Skechers X Kanika Goyal collaboration, known as ‘Retroverse’ will be launching in stores on 22 March 2024

Bengaluru: American footwear and apparel brand Skechers made its debut at Lakmē Fashion Week which held in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) showcasing a streetwear apparel capsule collection designed by Indian designer Kanika Goyal, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The event took place at Jio World Convention Centre, situated at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, a venue which hosted over 1,300 events and experienced a footfall of over 2.5 million.

“Today we debuted Skechers India’s first streetwear collection at the Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI. Though the Skechers ‘Retroverse’ capsule is a wink to our past, it represents a step forward for our brand as we push the boundaries of fashion innovation and walk the runway of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI,” said Rahul Vira, chief executive officer, Skechers Asia Pvt. Ltd.

Indian actress and Skechers brand ambassador Kriti Sanon graced the runway as the showstopper for the fashion show.

“Teaming up with Skechers to create their first capsule collection for India and launching it at Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI has been an exhilarating experience, one that has allowed us to push the boundaries of fashion creativity. The runway served as a canvas to bring to life our vision of recreating the iconic 90s with the design sensibilities of today,” said Goyal.

Skechers South Asia is a subsidiary of the California-based Skechers U.S.A., Inc., which was incorporated by Robert Greenberg in 1992. The company designs, develops and markets a range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children.

Its products are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and approximately 5,170 company and third-party-owned physical retail stores.