Myntra crosses 75 million mark in new app users

Bengaluru: E-commerce platform Myntra has recorded about 75 million new app users in 2023 with its customer base growing by 100% year over year (YoY) in the last 18 months, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

During the festive season, Myntra registered a record high of 60 million monthly active users.

“We’ve had a phenomenal year and are proud of the efforts put in by the teams along with brands. We’ve added the highest number of new users and new customers this year, whilst doubling our loyal-customer base,” said Sunder Balasubramanian, chief marketing officer at Myntra.

After introducing FWD, an app-in-app proposition for Gen Z, the segment has recorded 2.25 times YoY surge in demand on the platform and witnessed a 175% YoY growth in customers. In addition to 90,000 styles, Myntra FWD offers a personalised experience to users in a ‘spot it get it’ format, solving for discoverability and access to global trends with its tech-led proposition.

The platform’s beauty segment recorded 3 times growth of the market. The beauty portfolio has also grown by over 4 times in the last 3 years and comprises over 1500 brands and more than 90,000 SKUs.

Myntra has also experienced a 70% year-over-year (YoY) surge in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) sector during the last quarter.

Additionally, Myntra Minis, a short-form video content offering, based on the reels format, has witnessed 1 million daily views.

Bengaluru-based Myntra currently offers over 23 lakh styles from more than 6,000 domestic and international brands, spanning across categories like fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, including home, luggage, travel and accessories, watches and wearables.