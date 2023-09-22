Ajio announces All Stars Sale; adds 500 new brands

During the Ajio All Stars Sale (AASS), customers can shop across over 5500 brands offering over 1.5 million curated fashion styles

Mumbai: India’s fashion e-tailer Ajio’s flagship event ‘All Stars Sale’ powered by Marks & Spencer in association with Lee and Wrangler, begins on 22 September 2023, the company announced in a press release on Thursday. Customers got early access for a limited period of 6 hours starting 17 September 2023. During the Ajio All Stars Sale (AASS), customers can shop across over 5500 brands offering over 1.5 million curated fashion styles.

Commenting on the announcement, Vineeth Nair, chief executive officer, Ajio, said, “ In this edition, we expect continued momentum of increasing orders from smaller towns and cities. With increasing internet penetration and the introduction of 5G, more and more Indians are adopting online shopping and we expect over 10 lakh first-time shoppers to experience and shop from over 1.5 million styles on Ajio.”

The sale will see the launch of a new ethnic brand called Ri-wah on Ajio. The mid-premium brand will launch over 2,000 styles offering Indian women a wide range of designs. Other ethnic brands popular with customers include Indie Picks, W, Biba, Global Desi, Kalanikethan, Avaasa, Gulmohar Jaipur etc.

With the addition of 500 new brands, AASS will see customers across more than 19,000 pin codes pan India shops from a huge selection of exclusive international brands, owned labels and homegrown brands with the best deals and offers across categories like fashion, lifestyle, home and decor, jewellery, beauty and personal care.

Customers can get up to 50-90% off across top brands and categories with an extra discount of up to 10% off on using ICICI credit and debit cards. They can also avail deals on brands like Adidas, Nike, Puma, Superdry, Gap, USPA, Steve Madden, Levis, Marks and Spencer, Only, Armani Exchange, Ritu Kumar, Aldo, Buda Jeans Co., Fyre Rose, Encrustd, SAM, Portico, Home Centre, Maybelline, Melorra and many more.

An integral part of Reliance Retail, Ajio is a fashion-first marketplace offering more than 5500 brands and over 1.5 million styles with a wide variety of exclusive international brands, owned labels and homegrown brands.