Ajio announces Big Bold Sale, launches campaign with Shraddha Kapoor and Rana Daggubati

The Ajio Big Bold Sale, powered by Adidas in association with Melorra, will start from 1 June 2023. The related Fashion’s Most Wanted campaign featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rana Daggubati will go live on 31 May across platforms

Mumbai: Fashion e-tailer Ajio announced its flagship event Big Bold Sale, powered by Adidas in association with Melorra, starting from 1 June 2023, announced the company in a press release.

The Big Bold Sale (BBS) will see customers across 19,000+ pin codes across the country shop from a huge selection of exclusive international brands, private labels and homegrown brands with the best deals and offers across categories like fashion, lifestyle, home and decor, beauty, jewellery and personal care.

Customers received early access for a limited period of six hours daily starting 28 May 2023. Customers can shop across over 5000 brands offering over 1.3 million curated fashion styles at the BBS.

Deals will be available on brands like Adidas, Nike, Puma, Superdry, GAP, USPA, Steve Madden, Levis, Marks and Spencer, Armani Exchange, Ritu Kumar, MUJI, Buda Jeans Co., Fyre Rose, Encrustd, Portico, Home Centre, Casio, Lakme, Maybelline, Melorra and many more.

Commenting on the announcement, Vineeth Nair, chief executive officer, Ajio, said, “Over the past editions, Ajio Big Bold Sale has become India’s favourite fashion extravaganza and we’re truly thrilled by the love customers have shown us. In its biggest ever edition, we expect more than ~60 million new users to flock to Ajio to experience the fashion’s most wanted exclusive top international, homegrown and private brands at the best of deals.”

To promote the sale, the brand has launched the ‘Fashion’s Most Wanted’ campaign film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rana Daggubati. Slated to release on 31 May, it showcases big brands in an action-packed sequence. The 360-degree campaign will run across TV, OTTs, social, digital, print and radio.

An integral part of Reliance Retail, Ajio is a fashion-first marketplace offering more than 5000 brands and over 1.3 million styles with a wide variety of exclusive international brands, private labels and homegrown brands.