MatchLog Solutions raises $1.5 million in pre-series A funding

Bengaluru: Container logistics and supply chain company MatchLog Solutions has raised $1.5 million in pre-series A funding, the company said in a press release on Friday. The round was led by Motion Ventures and July Ventures, with participation from Venture Catalysts, Blue Ashva Capital, and Capital A.

This funding will enable the company’s shift to a full platform model, emphasising carbon reduction as a core aspect of its offering. The investment will also help MatchLog expand its market presence, enhance strategic partnerships, and deepen collaborations within the global shipping and port ecosystems.

“Since starting our operations, we’ve managed 200,000 containers and improved their efficiency by around 50%. This has reduced our carbon emissions by 40,000 metric tonnes, contributing significantly to the reduction of the container logistics carbon footprint in India,” said Dhruv Taneja, founder of MatchLog.

“Looking forward, we plan to handle two million trips annually, aiming to cut an additional 800,000 metric tonnes of emissions and save over $100 million in freight costs. We are thankful to our investors for their trust and commitment to our mission and innovation in the industry,” he added.

Established in July 2019, MatchLog optimises cargo, container, and trailer movements, reducing operational wastage.

The company is set to increase its footprint and scale in India, thereby maximising efficiency in container usage and transport logistics. This strategic growth is projected to handle around four to five million containers annually, resulting in a substantial reduction of 200,000 metric tonnes of carbon emissions each year, the release added.

“We are thrilled to welcome MatchLog into our portfolio. As the lead investor in this round, we are looking forward to supporting the well-knit team in their next chapter of growth. In conjunction with our other investments in the sector, we are confident that MatchLog will fill a key piece of that puzzle,” said Ravindra Krishnappa, general partner at July Ventures.

In 2022, the company raised $3 million from Blue Ashva Capital, Rainmatter Climate Technologies, and Capital-A.

“MatchLog’s platform is helping lower the carbon footprint of a very intensive business vertical. At Capital A, we have always backed startups with a purpose for the planet. Supporting MatchLog’s journey to transform logistics reflects our commitment towards this end,” said Ankit Kedia, founder of Capital A.