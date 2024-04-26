Register Now
Fashion & Lifestyle

Levi’s opens store in Dhaka

Akshita Sharma
By Akshita Sharma
Credits: LinkedIn
Akshita Sharma
Akshita Sharma

The store offers Levis’s latest signature apparel and accessories for both men and women along with the iconic 501 jeans

New Delhi: California-based apparel retailer Levis has opened a store on Banani Road in Dhaka, Bangladesh, revealed a top company executive on social media on Thursday.

With an area of 2270 sq. ft., the store offers Levis’s latest signature apparel and accessories for men and women along with the iconic 501 jeans.

“I’m thrilled to announce the opening of our inaugural Levi’s store in Dhaka, Bangladesh,” wrote Amisha Jain, Managing Director and SVP, South Asia, Middle East, Africa, Non-EU, Levi Strauss & Co on LinkedIn while sharing photos of the store.

According to Jain, the expansion is pivotal as it underscores the brand’s commitment to its direct-to-consumer strategy and taps into the market opportunity in the country that’s driven by rapid urbanization and a thriving consumer base.

“Our strategic approach and unique offerings position us strongly for sustainable success and we’re dedicated to providing an immersive Levi’s® brand experience, tailored to the diverse tastes of Bangladeshi consumers,” Jain added.

Founded in 1853, Levi Strauss and Co. is a clothing company known for its Levi’s brand of denim jeans. Its brand portfolio includes Levi’s, Dockers, Signature, Denizen and Beyond Yoga.

Levi’s started its operation in India by forming a wholly-owned subsidiary under the name Levi Strauss India Ltd. in 1994.

